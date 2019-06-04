TomTom Traffic Index: Mumbai takes Crown of ‘Most Traffic Congested City' in World

Global congestion up – but new technology signals way forward

TomTom (TOM2) today released the results of the TomTom Traffic Index, a report detailing the traffic situation in 403 cities in 56 around the world. Mumbai takes the top spot this year with drivers in the Indian city expecting to spend an average of 65% extra travel time stuck in traffic. Next in the global rankings are Colombian capital, Bogota (63%), Lima in Peru (58%), New Delhi in India (58%) and Russian Capital, Moscow (56%), making up the top five most congested cities in the world.

With Moscow taking the lead in Europe, Istanbul (53%) came a close second with Bucharest (48%) Saint Petersburg (47%) and Kiev (46%) making up the top five. Brussels (37%), London (37%) and Paris (36%) ranked in at 11th, 12th and 13th respectively.*

North America’s top five most congested cities are Mexico City (52%), Los Angeles (41%), Vancouver (38%), New York (36%) and San Francisco (34%).

Congestion Up, Globally

Traffic congestion has increased globally during the last decade, and nearly 75% of the cities TomTom includes in the new Traffic Index report had increased or stable congestion levels between 2017 and 2018, with only 90 cities showing measurable decreases.

There are significant differences between continents: for example, decreases were measured in Asia, with a large decrease in congestion (-8%) in Jakarta, while nearly every city in South America posted increases, the largest (8%) taking place in Lima, Peru.

Hope on the horizon

Ralf-Peter Schäfer, TomTom’s VP of Traffic information, said: “Globally, traffic congestion is rising. And that’s both good, and bad, news. It’s good because it indicates a strong global economy, but the flip side is drivers wasting time sitting in traffic, not to mention the huge environmental impact.”

TomTom has been collecting traffic information and providing traffic services for nearly a decade, allowing drivers to make smarter choices in route planning and avoiding congestion. And the location technology specialist’s work on the future of driving – from high definition maps for autonomous vehicles, to efficient electric vehicle routing and charging – means that car makers, technology companies, road authorities and governments already have the tools to make the roads less congested.

Schäfer continues: “At TomTom, we’re working towards a future where vehicles are electric, shared and autonomous so that our future really is free of congestion and emissions. We have the technology to make this future happen – but it takes a collaborative effort. From road authorities, to governments; car makers to car drivers, we all have a part to play.”

People can find out more about the TomTom Traffic Index, and discover where their home city ranks at http://www.tomtom.com/traffic-index. There’s also helpful advice on beating traffic congestion. The Traffic Index website has been revamped so it is easier than ever to explore city statistics and insights – as well as real-time, live traffic information.

Ranking of the most congested cities Globally (Overall daily congestion level – extra travel time – population over 800,000):

1 Mumbai, India 65% 6 Istanbul, Turkey 53% 2 Bogota, Colombia 63% 7 Jakarta, Indonesia 53% 3 Lima, Peru 58% 8 Bangkok, Thailand 53% 4 New Delhi, India 58% 9 Mexico City, Mexico 52% 5 Moscow, Russia 56% 10 Recife, Brazil 49%

Ranking of the most congested cities in Europe (Overall daily congestion level – extra travel time – population over 800,000):

1 Moscow, Russia 56% 6 Novosibirsk, Russia 44% 2 Istanbul, Turkey 53% 7 Athens, Greece 40% 3 Bucharest, Romania 48% 8 Rome, Italy 39% 4 Saint Petersburg, Russia 47% 9 Warsaw, Poland 39% 5 Kiev, Ukraine 46% 10 Yekaterinburg, Russia 37%

Ranking of the most congested cities in North America (Overall daily congestion level – extra travel time – population over 800,000):

1 Mexico City, Mexico 52% 6 Toronto, Canada 32% 2 Los Angeles, USA 41% 7 San Jose, USA 32% 3 Vancouver, Canada 38% 8 Seattle, USA 32% 4 New York, USA 36% 9 Miami, USA 30% 5 San Francisco, USA 34% 10 Chicago, USA 28%

Ranking of the most congested cities in South America (Overall daily congestion level – extra travel time – population over 800,000):

1 Bogota, Colombia 63% 6 Santiago, Chile 40% 2 Lima, Peru 58% 7 Salvador, Brazil 38% 3 Recife, Brazil 49% 8 Buenos Aires, Argentina 36% 4 Sao Paolo, Brazil 42% 9 Fortaleza, Brazil 35% 5 Rio De Janeiro 42% 10 Porto Alegre, Brazil 33%

Ranking of the most congested cities in Asia (Overall daily congestion level – extra travel time – population over 800,000):

1 Mumbai, India 65% 6 Tel Aviv, Israel 42% 2 New Delhi, India 58% 7 Zhuhai, China 42% 3 Jakarta, Indonesia 53% 8 Guangzhou, China 42% 4 Bangkok, Thailand 53% 9 Tokyo, Japan 41% 5 Chongqing, China 44% 10 Beijing, China 40%

Ranking of the most congested cities in Africa (Overall daily congestion level – extra travel time – all population sizes):

1 Cairo, Egypt 44% 6 Durban, S. Africa 18% 2 Cape Town, S. Africa 31% 7 Bloemfontein, S. Africa 12% 3 Johannesburg, S. Africa 30% 4 Pretoria, S. Africa 24% 5 East London, S. Africa 20%

Ranking of the most congested cities in Australia and Oceania (Overall daily congestion level – extra travel time – all population sizes):

1 Sydney, Australia 34% 6 Adelaide, Australia 23% 2 Auckland, New Zealand 29% 7 Gold Coast, Australia 23% 3 Melbourne, Australia 29% 8 Hamilton, New Zealand 22% 4 Wellington, New Zealand 27% 9 Christchurch, New Zealand 21% 5 Brisbane, Australia 25% 10 Hobart, New Zealand 21%

