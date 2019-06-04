TomTom (TOM2)
today released the results of the TomTom
Traffic Index, a report detailing the traffic situation in 403
cities in 56 around the world. Mumbai takes the top spot this year with
drivers in the Indian city expecting to spend an average of 65% extra
travel time stuck in traffic. Next in the global rankings are Colombian
capital, Bogota (63%), Lima in Peru (58%), New Delhi in India (58%) and
Russian Capital, Moscow (56%), making up the top five most congested
cities in the world.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005831/en/
TomTom Traffic Index: Mumbai takes Crown of ‘Most Traffic Congested City’ in World (Graphic: Business Wire)
With Moscow taking the lead in Europe, Istanbul (53%) came a close
second with Bucharest (48%) Saint Petersburg (47%) and Kiev (46%) making
up the top five. Brussels (37%), London (37%) and Paris (36%) ranked in
at 11th, 12th and 13th respectively.*
North America’s top five most congested cities are Mexico City (52%),
Los Angeles (41%), Vancouver (38%), New York (36%) and San Francisco
(34%).
Congestion Up, Globally
Traffic congestion has increased
globally during the last decade, and nearly 75% of the cities TomTom
includes in the new Traffic Index report had increased or stable
congestion levels between 2017 and 2018, with only 90 cities showing
measurable decreases.
There are significant differences between continents: for example,
decreases were measured in Asia, with a large decrease in congestion
(-8%) in Jakarta, while nearly every city in South America posted
increases, the largest (8%) taking place in Lima, Peru.
Hope on the horizon
Ralf-Peter Schäfer, TomTom’s VP of
Traffic information, said: “Globally, traffic congestion is rising. And
that’s both good, and bad, news. It’s good because it indicates a strong
global economy, but the flip side is drivers wasting time sitting in
traffic, not to mention the huge environmental impact.”
TomTom has been collecting traffic information and providing traffic
services for nearly a decade, allowing drivers to make smarter choices
in route planning and avoiding congestion. And the location technology
specialist’s work on the future of driving – from high definition maps
for autonomous vehicles, to efficient electric vehicle routing and
charging – means that car makers, technology companies, road authorities
and governments already have the tools to make the roads less congested.
Schäfer continues: “At TomTom, we’re working towards a future where
vehicles are electric, shared and autonomous so that our future really
is free of congestion and emissions. We have the technology to make this
future happen – but it takes a collaborative effort. From road
authorities, to governments; car makers to car drivers, we all have a
part to play.”
People can find out more about the TomTom Traffic Index, and discover
where their home city ranks at http://www.tomtom.com/traffic-index.
There’s also helpful advice on beating traffic congestion. The Traffic
Index website has been revamped so it is easier than ever to explore
city statistics and insights – as well as real-time, live traffic
information.
Ranking of the most congested cities Globally
(Overall daily congestion level – extra travel time – population over
800,000):
|
1
|
|
Mumbai, India
|
|
65%
|
|
6
|
|
Istanbul, Turkey
|
|
53%
|
|
2
|
|
Bogota, Colombia
|
|
63%
|
|
7
|
|
Jakarta, Indonesia
|
|
53%
|
|
3
|
|
Lima, Peru
|
|
58%
|
|
8
|
|
Bangkok, Thailand
|
|
53%
|
|
4
|
|
New Delhi, India
|
|
58%
|
|
9
|
|
Mexico City, Mexico
|
|
52%
|
|
5
|
|
Moscow, Russia
|
|
56%
|
|
10
|
|
Recife, Brazil
|
|
49%
|
Ranking of the most congested cities in Europe
(Overall daily congestion level – extra travel time – population over
800,000):
|
1
|
|
Moscow, Russia
|
|
56%
|
|
6
|
|
Novosibirsk, Russia
|
|
44%
|
|
2
|
|
Istanbul, Turkey
|
|
53%
|
|
7
|
|
Athens, Greece
|
|
40%
|
|
3
|
|
Bucharest, Romania
|
|
48%
|
|
8
|
|
Rome, Italy
|
|
39%
|
|
4
|
|
Saint Petersburg, Russia
|
|
47%
|
|
9
|
|
Warsaw, Poland
|
|
39%
|
|
5
|
|
Kiev, Ukraine
|
|
46%
|
|
10
|
|
Yekaterinburg, Russia
|
|
37%
|
Ranking of the most congested cities in North
America (Overall daily congestion level – extra travel time –
population over 800,000):
|
1
|
|
Mexico City, Mexico
|
|
52%
|
|
6
|
|
Toronto, Canada
|
|
32%
|
|
2
|
|
Los Angeles, USA
|
|
41%
|
|
7
|
|
San Jose, USA
|
|
32%
|
|
3
|
|
Vancouver, Canada
|
|
38%
|
|
8
|
|
Seattle, USA
|
|
32%
|
|
4
|
|
New York, USA
|
|
36%
|
|
9
|
|
Miami, USA
|
|
30%
|
|
5
|
|
San Francisco, USA
|
|
34%
|
|
10
|
|
Chicago, USA
|
|
28%
|
Ranking of the most congested cities in South
America (Overall daily congestion level – extra travel time –
population over 800,000):
|
1
|
|
Bogota, Colombia
|
|
63%
|
|
6
|
|
Santiago, Chile
|
|
40%
|
|
2
|
|
Lima, Peru
|
|
58%
|
|
7
|
|
Salvador, Brazil
|
|
38%
|
|
3
|
|
Recife, Brazil
|
|
49%
|
|
8
|
|
Buenos Aires, Argentina
|
|
36%
|
|
4
|
|
Sao Paolo, Brazil
|
|
42%
|
|
9
|
|
Fortaleza, Brazil
|
|
35%
|
|
5
|
|
Rio De Janeiro
|
|
42%
|
|
10
|
|
Porto Alegre, Brazil
|
|
33%
|
Ranking of the most congested cities in Asia
(Overall daily congestion level – extra travel time – population over
800,000):
|
1
|
|
Mumbai, India
|
|
65%
|
|
6
|
|
Tel Aviv, Israel
|
|
42%
|
|
2
|
|
New Delhi, India
|
|
58%
|
|
7
|
|
Zhuhai, China
|
|
42%
|
|
3
|
|
Jakarta, Indonesia
|
|
53%
|
|
8
|
|
Guangzhou, China
|
|
42%
|
|
4
|
|
Bangkok, Thailand
|
|
53%
|
|
9
|
|
Tokyo, Japan
|
|
41%
|
|
5
|
|
Chongqing, China
|
|
44%
|
|
10
|
|
Beijing, China
|
|
40%
|
Ranking of the most congested cities in Africa
(Overall daily congestion level – extra travel time – all population
sizes):
|
1
|
|
Cairo, Egypt
|
|
44%
|
|
6
|
|
Durban, S. Africa
|
|
18%
|
|
2
|
|
Cape Town, S. Africa
|
|
31%
|
|
7
|
|
Bloemfontein, S. Africa
|
|
12%
|
|
3
|
|
Johannesburg, S. Africa
|
|
30%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Pretoria, S. Africa
|
|
24%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
East London, S. Africa
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ranking of the most congested cities in Australia
and Oceania (Overall daily congestion level – extra travel time –
all population sizes):
|
1
|
|
Sydney, Australia
|
|
34%
|
|
6
|
|
Adelaide, Australia
|
|
23%
|
|
2
|
|
Auckland, New Zealand
|
|
29%
|
|
7
|
|
Gold Coast, Australia
|
|
23%
|
|
3
|
|
Melbourne, Australia
|
|
29%
|
|
8
|
|
Hamilton, New Zealand
|
|
22%
|
|
4
|
|
Wellington, New Zealand
|
|
27%
|
|
9
|
|
Christchurch, New Zealand
|
|
21%
|
|
5
|
|
Brisbane, Australia
|
|
25%
|
|
10
|
|
Hobart, New Zealand
|
|
21%
|
*of cities with a population of more than 800,000
-ENDS-
About TomTom
TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist,
shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software,
real-time traffic information and services.
To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and
emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving.
By combining our extensive experience with leading business and
technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and,
ultimately, autonomous driving.
Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom’s
technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.
www.tomtom.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005831/en/