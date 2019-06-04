TomTom : Transforms Traffic Information Delivery Service

Location technology specialist, TomTom (TOM2),
today announced that its industry-leading traffic information service,
TomTom Traffic, is now available to automakers with enhanced flexibility
that can be used to further optimize traffic data consumption. TomTom
Traffic’s new feature, Flexible Radius, allows automakers to dynamically
change how traffic information is delivered based on the driver’s
current route. Flexible Radius significantly reduces traffic data
consumption, as well as the associated costs – without compromising
quality. Moreover, it is fully configurable, and adaptable to the
automaker’s requirements and local market needs.
TomTom Traffic provides accurate information about traffic jams and
expected delays on a planned route, helping drivers make better
decisions that save time, reduce stress and make roads a safer place. It
is an accurate, real-time service, driven by more than 600 million
connected devices, that collects data on over 3.5 billion km of roadways
per day.
Ralf-Peter Schäfer, Head of TomTom Traffic: “TomTom used to deliver
traffic data in a large radius around the vehicle, but many drives are
shorter than 50 km. With the new Flexible Radius feature, we’re focusing
data delivery on only the relevant traffic information, leading to lower
data consumption, and significantly lower costs.”
TomTom Traffic is currently available in more than 75 countries in
Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
Schäfer continues: “Although car manufacturers globally will benefit,
our customers in North America will find this change particularly
attractive. That’s because traffic information is traditionally
broadcasted in the US, rather than being delivered via a cellular data
connection.”
