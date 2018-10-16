TomaGold : 2018-10-16 TomaGold announces that IAMGOLD will make a presentation on the Monster Lake project at the AEMQ Xplor 2018 Conference

Montreal, Quebec, October 16, 2018 - TOMAGOLD CORPORATION (TSXV: LOT) ('TomaGold' or the 'Corporation') is pleased to announce that IAMGOLD Corporation will be making a presentation titled 'Monster Lake Project, Chibougamau Area - Example of Orogenic high-grade gold zones' at the AEMQ Xplor 2018 Conference to be held at Place Bonaventure. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at 9:55 AM.

For those unable to attend, the Corporation will post a copy of the presentation (in French only) on its website beginning at 12:00 on Wednesday, October 17, 2018.

About TomaGold Corporation

TomaGold Corporation is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold mineral properties. To optimize its chances of discovery and minimize its exploration risk, TomaGold aims to develop high-grade gold properties with major mining companies. It currently has joint venture agreements with IAMGOLD Corporation for the Monster Lake project, with Goldcorp Inc. for the Sidace Lake property, and with Goldcorp Inc. and New Gold Inc. for the Baird property. TomaGold has interests in six gold properties near the Chibougamau mining camp in northern Quebec: Monster Lake, Winchester, Lac-à-l'Eau-Jaune, Monster Lake East, Obalski and Lac Cavan. It also holds interests of 39.5% in the Sidace Lake property and 24.5% in the Baird property near the Red Lake mining camp in Ontario. Finally, it has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the Hazeur property, at the southern edge of the Monster Lake group of properties.

Contact:

David Grondin

President and Chief Executive Officer

(514) 583-3490

www.tomagoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. The statements in this news release that are not historical facts are 'forward-looking statements'. Readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual developments or results may vary materially from those described in such 'forward-looking' statements.