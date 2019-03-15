Tomita Electric : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2019 22KB

March 15,2019

Consolidated Earnings Report for the Fiscal Year Ended January 31,2019（Japanese GAAP）

Company name: Securities code.: Representative: Inquiries:TOMITA ELECTRIC CO.,LTD. 6898

President Tetsuro Kamitani Director Yoichiro KamitaniDate of general shareholders' meeting (as planned) Annual securities report filing date (as planned) Scheduled date of start of dividend payout

April 25,2019 April 25,2019 －

1. Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended January 31,2019 (From February 1,2018 to January 31,2019 (1) Consolidated Operating Results (Percentages represent changes over the previous fiscal year)

Net Sales Operating Income Ordinary Income Profit attributable to owners of the parent Year Ended January 31,2019 Year Ended January 31,2018 (million yen) 1,420 1,481 % -4.1 4.1 (million yen) -114 20 % － － (million yen) -115 28 % － － (million yen) -117 71 % － － Year Ended January 2019

(Note) Comprehensive income

-151 million yen [－ %]Year Ended January 2018

1 million yen [－%]

Net Income per Share Diluted Net Income per Share Ratio of Net Income to Shareholders' Equity Ratio of Ordinary Income to Total Assets Ratio of Operating Income to Net Sales Year Ended January 31,2019 Year Ended January 31,2018 (yen) -177.62 107.95 (yen) － － % -3.3 2.0 % -2.6 0.6 % -8.1 1.4 Year Ended January 2019

Reference: Equity in earnings of affiliated companies

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

－ million yenYear Ended January 2018

－ million yen

Total Assets Net Assets Equity Ratio Net Assets per Share Year Ended January 31,2019 Year Ended January 31,2018 (million yen) 4,353 4,524 (million yen) 3,422 3,574 % 78.6 79.0 (yen) 5,189.26 5,419.06 As of January 31,2019

Reference: Shareholders' Equity

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

3,422

million yenAs of January 31,2018

3,574 million yen

Operating Activities Investing Activities Financing Activities Year-end Cash and Cash Equivalents Year Ended January 31,2019 Year Ended January 31,2018 (million yen) -127 7 (million yen) -40 92 (million yen) -11 -8 (million yen) 1,136 1,325

2. Dividends

Dividends per Share Dividends Total (Year) Dividend Payout Ratio (Consolidated) Dividend on Equity Ratio (Consolidated) 1Q End 2Q End 3Q End Year End Full Year Fiscal year 2018 Fiscal year 2019 (yen) － － (yen) 0.00 0.00 (yen) － － (yen) 0.00 0.00 (yen) 0.00 0.00 (million yen) － － % － － % － － Fiscal year 2020 (projected) － 0.00 － 0.00 0.00 －

3.Consolidated Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending January 31,2020 (From February 1,2019 to January 31,2020 )

(Percentages represent changes over the previous fiscal year)