Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tomita Electric : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2019 22KB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 03:44am EDT

March 15,2019

Consolidated Earnings Report for the Fiscal Year Ended January 31,2019Japanese GAAP

Company name: Securities code.: Representative: Inquiries:TOMITA ELECTRIC CO.,LTD. 6898

President Tetsuro Kamitani Director Yoichiro KamitaniDate of general shareholders' meeting (as planned) Annual securities report filing date (as planned) Scheduled date of start of dividend payout

Preparation of quarterly supplementary explanatory material : Quarterly results briefing held :

Stock exchange listing URL

TEL

April 25,2019 April 25,2019

Tokyo JASDAQ https://www.tomita-electric.com/en/

+81-857-22-8441

No No

(Figures less than one million are rounded down)

1. Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended January 31,2019 (From February 1,2018 to January 31,2019 (1) Consolidated Operating Results (Percentages represent changes over the previous fiscal year)

)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

Year Ended January 31,2019

Year Ended January 31,2018

(million yen)

1,420 1,481

% -4.1 4.1

(million yen)

-114 20

% － －

(million yen)

-115 28

% － －

(million yen)

-117 71

% － －

Year Ended January 2019

(Note) Comprehensive income

-151 million yen [ %]Year Ended January 2018

1 million yen [%]

Net Income per Share

Diluted Net Income per Share

Ratio of Net Income to Shareholders' Equity

Ratio of Ordinary Income to Total Assets

Ratio of Operating Income to Net Sales

Year Ended January 31,2019

Year Ended January 31,2018

(yen) -177.62 107.95

(yen)

－ －

% -3.3 2.0

% -2.6 0.6

% -8.1 1.4

Year Ended January 2019

Reference: Equity in earnings of affiliated companies

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

million yenYear Ended January 2018

million yen

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Net Assets per Share

Year Ended January 31,2019

Year Ended January 31,2018

(million yen)

4,353 4,524

(million yen)

3,422 3,574

% 78.6 79.0

(yen) 5,189.26 5,419.06

As of January 31,2019

Reference: Shareholders' Equity

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

3,422

million yenAs of January 31,2018

3,574 million yen

Operating Activities

Investing Activities

Financing Activities

Year-end Cash and Cash Equivalents

Year Ended January 31,2019

Year Ended January 31,2018

(million yen)

-127 7

(million yen)

-40 92

(million yen)

-11 -8

(million yen)

1,136 1,325

2. Dividends

Dividends per Share

Dividends

Total (Year)

Dividend Payout Ratio (Consolidated)

Dividend on Equity Ratio (Consolidated)

1Q End

2Q End

3Q End

Year End

Full Year

Fiscal year 2018

Fiscal year 2019

(yen)

－ －

(yen) 0.00 0.00

(yen)

－ －

(yen) 0.00 0.00

(yen) 0.00 0.00

(million yen)

－ －

% － －

% － －

Fiscal year 2020

(projected)

0.00

0.00

0.00

3.Consolidated Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending January 31,2020 (From February 1,2019 to January 31,2020 )

(Percentages represent changes over the previous fiscal year)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

Net Income per Share

Interim Full Year

(million yen)

761 1,562

% 4.0 10.0

(million yen)

14 49

% － －

(million yen)

14 49

% － －

(million yen)

10 38

% － －

(yen) 15.83 57.90

Disclaimer

Tomita Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 07:43:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:36aGLANCE TECHNOLOGIES : Previews Bar and Nightclub Features
AQ
04:36aCORPORATION BANK : Cuts Benchmark Lending Rate by 5 Bps
AQ
04:35aCONSTRUCTION PARTNERS : Comments on Alabama Gas Tax Increase
AQ
04:35aGE T&D INDIA : secures contract to modernize transmission grid in Rajasthan, India
AQ
04:35aGalmed Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
AQ
04:35aMAZDA MOTOR : Two charged over assaults, robberies across Sydney - Strike Force Venas
AQ
04:35aROCHE : C4 poaches new CMO after signing $900M clinical development deal with Roche
AQ
04:35aAVANGRID : New solar project set for Bickleton
AQ
04:35aLUMBER LIQUIDATORS : paying $33M to settle US fraud charges
AQ
04:35aPRECISION THERAPEUTICS : Extends Exchange Offer for Helomics Notes and Warrants
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Comments on media reports
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : SEC Charges VW, Ex-CEO Winterkorn With Defrauding U.S. Bond Investors
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : French investigators start black box data review from Ethiopia crash
4TESLA : TESLA : unveils Model Y as electric vehicle race heats up, price starts at $39,000
5HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M's local-currency sales rise for third straight quarter

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.