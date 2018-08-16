Log in
Tommy's Orlando Joins Cobalt Boats Dealer Team

08/16/2018

NEODESHA, Kan., Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobalt Boats proudly announced Tommy’s - Orlando has joined its dealer team with a location in Clermont, FL. Tommy’s is a full-service dealership offering a full line of new outboard Cobalt models.

“Cobalt Boats is thrilled to have Tommy’s join our family. Wes and his team will bring a great deal of experience, professionalism, and success to the central Florida Market,” Cobalt’s Director of Sales Jeffrey Morales said in a statement. “Tommy’s is known for their superior service and unwavering attention to detail. That’s what we look for in a Cobalt partner, and we couldn’t be happier to have them on our team.”

President Matt Borisch opened the Florida location in 2012, combining his expertise and knowledge in business and marketing with a passion and enthusiasm for boating. Matt said in a statement, “The inspiration behind creating this company was to provide a premier service above the competition for all of our clients in the selling, purchase, and/or trade of their boats. We continuously strive to build strong relationships.”

Cobalt Boats and Tommy’s will work closely to establish a unique platform, set goals and expectations and most importantly, craft a relationship that allows customers to enjoy a lifetime of memories on the water. “Together, as Cobalt associates and Cobalt dealers, we believe in looking inward to benchmark our progress towards our aspiration. And if our actions follow our words, which in turn follow our objectives, we will together be good stewards of what Cobalt stands for,” says Jeffrey Morales. Welcome to the family, Tommy’s!

Matt Borisch opened the Florida Tommy’s location in 2012 as the next extension of the original Tommy’s store in Colorado.  Matt said in a statement, “Tommy’s philosophy is to be the most passionate, customer-forward business in watersports.  Our goal is to provide the highest quality offering of product, service, and support to all our customers and community.  Cobalt is the next chapter in our effort to build those strong relationships.”

Cobalt Boats, the maker of high-quality family runabouts since 1968, operates in Neodesha, Kansas.  Today Cobalt Boats leads the industry in quality, fit and finish in the 20’-40’ segment. Cobalt is backed by the best warranty and best dealer network in the marine industry. Cobalt Boats ranked highest in customer satisfaction every year the J.D. Power Associate Marine Survey was conducted. Cobalt Boats is now the #1 selling stern drive boat in America in the 20’-40’ category.

Company website: www.cobaltboats.com

For Additional Information
Jeffrey Morales (620) 325-2653

For more information contact
Cobalt Boats, LLC • 1715 N 8th St • Neodesha, KS 66757

© GlobeNewswire 2018
