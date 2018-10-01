Tomorrow: Immunomic Therapeutics CEO at Outsourcing in Clinical Trials Mid-Atlantic

ITI Founder & CEO will discuss new developments in cancer immunotherapy

Tomorrow, Bill Hearl, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc. (ITI), will present at the Outsourcing in Clinical Trials Mid-Atlantic Conference in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Dr. Hearl will discuss Immunomic’s recently-expanded investigational UNiversal Intracellular Targeted Expression (UNITE) platform application in immuno-oncology. The uniquely-comprehensive design features of the UNITE platform allow vaccines to activate innate and adaptive immunity, resulting in both humoral and cellular responses. UNITE provides an elegantly-designed solution to direct and enhance antigen processing and presentation, which in turn, aims to increase the immunogenicity of nucleic acid vaccines. Immunomic’s UNITE-based vaccines could complement current immunotherapies with next-generation nucleic acid vaccine design, manufacturing and delivery. Dr. Hearl will also explore how Immunomic’s unique and decidedly entrepreneurial investment and business models have supported the company’s technology development.

Who: Bill Hearl, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc.

What: Immunomic Therapeutics at the Outsourcing in Clinical Trials Mid-Atlantic 2018 Conference

When: Tomorrow, Tuesday October 2, 2018 at 3:45 PM Eastern

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton, 8727 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, Maryland 20910

About UNITE

ITI’s investigational UNITE platform, or UNiversal Intracellular Targeted Expression, is thought to work by encoding the Lysosomal Associated Membrane Protein, an endogenous protein in humans. In this way, ITI’s vaccines (DNA or RNA) have the potential to utilize the body’s natural biochemistry to develop a broad immune response including antibody production, cytokine release and critical immunological memory. This approach could put UNITE technology at the crossroads of immunotherapies in a number of illnesses, including cancer, allergy and infectious diseases. UNITE is currently being employed in Phase II clinical trials as a cancer immunotherapy. ITI is also collaborating with academic centers and biotechnology companies to study the use of UNITE in cancer types of high mortality, including cases where there are limited treatment options like glioblastoma and acute myeloid leukemia. ITI believes that these early clinical studies may provide a proof of concept for UNITE therapy in cancer, and if successful, set the stage for future studies, including combinations in these tumor types and others. Preclinical data is currently being developed to explore whether LAMP nucleic acid constructs may amplify and activate the immune response in highly immunogenic tumor types and be used to create immune responses to tumor types that otherwise do not provoke an immune response.

About Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc.

Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc. (ITI) is a privately-held clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the study of the LAMP-based nucleic acid immunotherapy platforms. These investigational technologies have the potential to alter how we use immunotherapy for cancer, allergies and animal health. ITI has entered into a significant licensing agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to explore the use of LAMP-Vax, the precursor to UNITE, an immunotherapy platform, for use in the prevention and treatment of allergic diseases. For information about ITI and UNITE technology, visit www.immunomix.com.

