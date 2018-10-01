Tomorrow: Immunomic Therapeutics CEO at Outsourcing in Clinical Trials Mid-Atlantic

Tomorrow, Bill Hearl, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
of Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc. (ITI), will present at the Outsourcing
in Clinical Trials Mid-Atlantic Conference in Silver Spring, Maryland.
Dr. Hearl will discuss Immunomic’s recently-expanded investigational
UNiversal Intracellular Targeted Expression (UNITE) platform application
in immuno-oncology. The uniquely-comprehensive design features of the
UNITE platform allow vaccines to activate innate and adaptive immunity,
resulting in both humoral and cellular responses. UNITE provides an
elegantly-designed solution to direct and enhance antigen processing and
presentation, which in turn, aims to increase the immunogenicity of
nucleic acid vaccines. Immunomic’s UNITE-based vaccines could complement
current immunotherapies with next-generation nucleic acid vaccine
design, manufacturing and delivery. Dr. Hearl will also explore how
Immunomic’s unique and decidedly entrepreneurial investment and business
models have supported the company’s technology development.
Who: Bill Hearl, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Immunomic
Therapeutics, Inc.
What: Immunomic Therapeutics at the Outsourcing in Clinical
Trials Mid-Atlantic 2018 Conference
When: Tomorrow, Tuesday October 2, 2018 at 3:45 PM Eastern
Where: DoubleTree by Hilton, 8727 Colesville Road, Silver Spring,
Maryland 20910
About UNITE
ITI’s investigational UNITE platform, or UNiversal Intracellular
Targeted Expression, is thought to work by encoding the Lysosomal
Associated Membrane Protein, an endogenous protein in humans. In this
way, ITI’s vaccines (DNA or RNA) have the potential to utilize the
body’s natural biochemistry to develop a broad immune response including
antibody production, cytokine release and critical immunological memory.
This approach could put UNITE technology at the crossroads of
immunotherapies in a number of illnesses, including cancer, allergy and
infectious diseases. UNITE is currently being employed in Phase II
clinical trials as a cancer immunotherapy. ITI is also collaborating
with academic centers and biotechnology companies to study the use of
UNITE in cancer types of high mortality, including cases where there are
limited treatment options like glioblastoma and acute myeloid leukemia.
ITI believes that these early clinical studies may provide a proof of
concept for UNITE therapy in cancer, and if successful, set the stage
for future studies, including combinations in these tumor types and
others. Preclinical data is currently being developed to explore whether
LAMP nucleic acid constructs may amplify and activate the immune
response in highly immunogenic tumor types and be used to create immune
responses to tumor types that otherwise do not provoke an immune
response.
About Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc.
Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc. (ITI) is a privately-held clinical stage
biotechnology company pioneering the study of the LAMP-based nucleic
acid immunotherapy platforms. These investigational technologies have
the potential to alter how we use immunotherapy for cancer, allergies
and animal health. ITI has entered into a significant licensing
agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to explore the use of LAMP-Vax, the
precursor to UNITE, an immunotherapy platform, for use in the prevention
and treatment of allergic diseases. For information about ITI and UNITE
technology, visit www.immunomix.com.
