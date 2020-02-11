Tomson : Forfeiture of Unclaimed Interim Dividend for 2013

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TOMSON GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 258)

FORFEITURE OF UNCLAIMED INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR 2013

Pursuant to the Articles of Association of the Company, the unclaimed Interim Dividend for 2013 will be forfeited and then revert to the Company on Tuesday, 31st March, 2020.

Pursuant to the Articles of Association of Tomson Group Limited (the "Company"), any dividend unclaimed for six years after the date of declaration of such dividend may be forfeited by the Directors of the Company and shall revert to the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company wishes to inform shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") that the interim dividend for the year ended 31st December, 2013 of HK$0.12 per share of the Company (the "Interim Dividend for 2013"), declared on 28th March, 2014 and remaining unclaimed on Tuesday, 31st March, 2020, will then be forfeited and revert to the Company.

Shareholders entitled to but yet to receive the dividend payments or cash in their dividend warrants in respect of the Interim Dividend for 2013 are advised to contact the share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 30th March, 2020.

By Order of the Board of

TOMSON GROUP LIMITED

Lee Yuen Han

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 11th February, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises four executive Directors, Madam Hsu Feng (Chairman and Managing Director), Mr Albert Tong (Vice-Chairman), Mr Tong Chi Kar Charles (Vice-Chairman) and Mr Yeung Kam Hoi, and three independent non-executive Directors, Mr Cheung Siu Ping, Oscar, Mr Lee Chan Fai and Mr Sean S J Wang.