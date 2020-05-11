Tong Tai Machine & Tool : April 2020 sales report

April 2020 sales report

TT Group has reported consolidated net revenue of NT$633,469 thousand in April 2020, decrease by NT$63,787 thousand (9.15%) from NT$697,255 thousand in April 2020, and decrease by NT$50,625 thousand (-7.40%) from NT$684,094 thousand in April 2019.

Accumulated consolidated net revenue for the period ended April 30, 2020 was NT$2,391,783 thousand, decrease by NT$ 1,244,381 thousand (-34.22%) from NT$ 3,636,164 thousand compared to the same period of last year.

