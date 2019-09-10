Log in
Tong Tai Machine & Tool : August 2019 sales report

09/10/2019

August 2019 sales report

TT Group has reported consolidated net revenue of NT$907,764 thousand in August 2019, increase by NT$79,606 thousand (+9.61%) from NT$828,158 thousand in July 2019, and decrease by NT$84,245 thousand (-8.49%) from NT$992,009 thousand in August 2018.
Accumulated consolidated net revenue for the period ended August 31, 2019 was NT$7,305,029 thousand, decrease by NT$ 161,900 thousand (-2.17%) from NT$7,466,929 thousand compared to the same period of last year.

For more information, please contact us:
Spokesperson
Lulu Yen
Spokesperson & Assistant to Chairman
TEL:+886-7-976-1588
Email: yenlu@tongtai.com.tw

Deputy Spokesperson
Zheng
Manager
TEL:+886-7-976-1588
Email: fix@tongtai.com.tw

Disclaimer

Tong-Tai Machine & Tool Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 03:26:06 UTC
