Tong Tai Machine & Tool : July 2018 sales report

July 2018 sales report

TTGroup has reported consolidated net revenue of NT$ 1,035,614 thousand in July 2018, down by NT$6,230 thousand (-0.6%) from NT$1,041,844 thousand in June 2018, and increase by NT$343,394 thousand (+49.61%) from NT$ 692,220 thousand in July 2017.

Accumulated consolidated net revenue for the period ended July 31, 2018 was NT$ 6,474,920 thousand, increase by NT$1,516,547 thousand (+30.59%) from NT$4,958,373 thousand compared to the same period of last year.

Lulu Yen

Spokesperson & Assistant of Chairman

TEL:+886-7-976-1588

Email: yenlu@tongtai.com.tw

Cheng

Manager

TEL:+886-7-976-1588

Email: fix@tongtai.com.tw