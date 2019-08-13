Log in
Tong Tai Machine & Tool : July 2019 sales report

08/13/2019

July 2019 sales report

TT Group has reported consolidated net revenue of NT$828,158 thousand in July 2019, decrease by NT$142,933 thousand (-14.72%) from NT$971,091 thousand in June 2019, and decrease by NT$207,456 thousand (-20.03%) from NT$1,035,614 thousand in July 2018.
Accumulated consolidated net revenue for the period ended July 31, 2019 was NT$6,397,265 thousand, decrease by NT$ 77,655 thousand (-1.20%) from NT$6,474,920 thousand compared to the same period of last year.

For more information, please contact us:
Spokesperson
Lulu Yen
Spokesperson & Assistant of Chairman
TEL:+886-7-976-1588
Email: yenlu@tongtai.com.tw

Deputy Spokesperson
Zheng
Manager
TEL:+886-7-976-1588
Email: fix@tongtai.com.tw

Disclaimer

Tong-Tai Machine & Tool Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 03:16:10 UTC
