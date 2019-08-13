Tong Tai Machine & Tool : July 2019 sales report

July 2019 sales report

TT Group has reported consolidated net revenue of NT$828,158 thousand in July 2019, decrease by NT$142,933 thousand (-14.72%) from NT$971,091 thousand in June 2019, and decrease by NT$207,456 thousand (-20.03%) from NT$1,035,614 thousand in July 2018.

Accumulated consolidated net revenue for the period ended July 31, 2019 was NT$6,397,265 thousand, decrease by NT$ 77,655 thousand (-1.20%) from NT$6,474,920 thousand compared to the same period of last year.

