Tong Tai Machine & Tool : June 2019 sales report

June 2019 sales report

TT Group has reported consolidated net revenue of NT$971,091 thousand in June 2019, increase by NT$9,239 thousand (+0.96%) from NT$961,852 thousand in May 2019, and decrease by NT$70,753 thousand (-6.79%) from NT$1,041,844 thousand in June 2018.

Accumulated consolidated net revenue for the period ended June 30, 2019 was NT$5,569,107 thousand, increase by NT$ 129,802 thousand (+2.39%) from NT$5,439,306 thousand compared to the same period of last year.



