Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tong Tai Machine & Tool : June 2019 sales report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 09:58pm EDT

June 2019 sales report

TT Group has reported consolidated net revenue of NT$971,091 thousand in June 2019, increase by NT$9,239 thousand (+0.96%) from NT$961,852 thousand in May 2019, and decrease by NT$70,753 thousand (-6.79%) from NT$1,041,844 thousand in June 2018.
Accumulated consolidated net revenue for the period ended June 30, 2019 was NT$5,569,107 thousand, increase by NT$ 129,802 thousand (+2.39%) from NT$5,439,306 thousand compared to the same period of last year.

For more information, please contact us:
Spokesperson
Lulu Yen
Spokesperson & Assistant of Chairman
TEL:+886-7-976-1588
Email: yenlu@tongtai.com.tw

Deputy Spokesperson
Zheng
Manager
TEL:+886-7-976-1588
Email: fix@tongtai.com.tw

Disclaimer

Tong-Tai Machine & Tool Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 01:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:09pSUNSHINE AGRI TECH : Reports Entering into Agreements to Dispose Chinese Subsidiaries
AQ
10:08pIBM proposes changes to law shielding internet firms from user content liability
RE
10:08pBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Amended Statement of Ownership
PU
10:01pGlobal Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market 2019-2023 | USD 17.65 Million Incremental Growth Over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
09:59pSK HYNIX : South Korea unveils extra budget to respond to Japan's export curbs
RE
09:58pTONG TAI MACHINE & TOOL : June 2019 sales report
PU
09:48pSAMSUNG C&T : Heavy wins orders for eco-friendly and highly efficient S-Max tankers
PU
09:43pGREENLAND HONG KONG : Voluntary Announcement Update On Proposed Issue Of Bonds (U.S.$300,000,000 6.0 Per Cent. Bonds Due 2021) By Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited
PU
09:43pZTE : takes the lead in completing the mmWave RF indicator test of China's enhanced 5G technology R&D trial
PU
09:39pNINTENDO : shares jump on imminent launch of Switch Lite
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Europe should brace for U.S. tariffs on several fronts - German official
2APPLE : U.S. to probe French plan to tax tech companies
3U.S. oil companies slash Gulf of Mexico production as storm bears down
4A-TEK, INC. : Hires Ted Schmitt to Lead Its Federal Government Health IT Practice
5CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of CannTrust Ho..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About