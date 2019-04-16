Log in
Tong Tai Machine & Tool : March 2019 sales report

04/16/2019 | 10:48pm EDT

March 2019 sales report

TT Group has reported consolidated net revenue of NT$ 1,282,165 thousand in March 2019, increase by NT$433,670 thousand (+51.11%) from NT$ 848,495 thousand in February 2019, and increase by NT$ 460,486 thousand (+54.04%) from NT$ 821,679 thousand in March 2018.

Accumulated consolidated net revenue for the period ended March 31, 2019 was NT$ 2,952,070 thousand, increase by NT$ 805,594 thousand (+37.53%) from NT$ 2,146,476 thousand compared to the same period of last year.

For more information, please contact us:

Spokesperson
Lulu Yen
Spokesperson & Assistant of Chairman
TEL:+886-7-976-1588
Email: yenlu@tongtai.com.tw

Deputy Spokesperson
Zheng
Manager
TEL:+886-7-976-1588
Email: fix@tongtai.com.tw

Disclaimer

Tong-Tai Machine & Tool Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 02:47:01 UTC
