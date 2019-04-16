Tong Tai Machine & Tool : March 2019 sales report

March 2019 sales report

TT Group has reported consolidated net revenue of NT$ 1,282,165 thousand in March 2019, increase by NT$433,670 thousand (+51.11%) from NT$ 848,495 thousand in February 2019, and increase by NT$ 460,486 thousand (+54.04%) from NT$ 821,679 thousand in March 2018.

Accumulated consolidated net revenue for the period ended March 31, 2019 was NT$ 2,952,070 thousand, increase by NT$ 805,594 thousand (+37.53%) from NT$ 2,146,476 thousand compared to the same period of last year.

