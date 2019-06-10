Log in
Tong Tai Machine & Tool : May 2019 sales report

06/10/2019 | 09:53pm EDT

May 2019 sales report

TT Group has reported consolidated net revenue of NT$961,852 thousand in May 2019, increase by NT$277,758 thousand (+40.60%) from NT$ 684,094 thousand in April 2019, and decrease by NT$102,619 thousand (-9.64%) from NT$1,064,471 thousand in May 2018.

For more information, please contact us:
Spokesperson
Lulu Yen
Spokesperson & Assistant of Chairman
TEL:+886-7-976-1588
Email: yenlu@tongtai.com.tw

Deputy Spokesperson
Zheng
Manager
TEL:+886-7-976-1588
Email: fix@tongtai.com.tw

Disclaimer

Tong-Tai Machine & Tool Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 01:52:01 UTC
