Tong Tai Machine & Tool : May 2019 sales report

May 2019 sales report
TT Group has reported consolidated net revenue of NT$961,852 thousand in May 2019, increase by NT$277,758 thousand (+40.60%) from NT$ 684,094 thousand in April 2019, and decrease by NT$102,619 thousand (-9.64%) from NT$1,064,471 thousand in May 2018.
