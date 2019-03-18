Log in
Tong Tai Machine & Tool : Tongtai Board of Directors Meeting Resolutions （2019.03.18）

03/31/2019 | 09:32pm EDT

Tongtai Board of Directors Meeting Resolutions （2019.03.18）

TONGTAI MACHINE & TOOL CO., LTD. (TWSE: 4526) held a meeting of the Board of Directors on March 18, 2019 and approved the 2018 Business Report and Financial Statements. Consolidated revenue for 2018 hit a record high of NT$11,625,277 thousand, an increase of 19% compared to 2017. Net revenue for parent company only were NT$ 6,476,271 thousand, an increase of 32% compared to 2017. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for 2018 was NT$312,225 thousand (NT$1.23 per share) compared to net loss attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$237,404 (minus NT$0.93 per share) in 2017. The majority of increase in net income was primarily due to the growth of revenue, the decreasing losses of subsidiaries and foreign exchange gains.

The Board meeting also approved the distribution of a 2018 cash dividend of NT$0.3 per common share to be submitted for approval by the 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting held on June 6, 2019.

For more information :

Spokesperson
Lulu Yen
Spokesperson & Assistant of Chairman
TEL:+886-7-976-1588
Email: yenlu@tongtai.com.tw

Deputy Spokesperson

Zheng
Manager
TEL:+886-7-976-1588
Email: fix@tongtai.com.tw

Disclaimer

Tong-Tai Machine & Tool Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 01:31:18 UTC
