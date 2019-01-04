Log in
Tong Tai Machine & Tool : Tongtai's biggest rooftop solar energy plant in the Southern Taiwan Science Park in Luzhu began generating electricity

01/04/2019 | 04:49am CET

Tongtai's biggest rooftop solar energy plant in the Southern Taiwan Science Park in Luzhu began generating electricity

Tongtai is fitted with a total of 22,148 solar panels on the rooftops of its headquarters、second factory and Hunei factory. Tongtai will ramp up electricity production to 959 kilowatt-hours per year which will reduce carbon emissions by 4,996,393 KG per year . This is equal to the carbon reduction efficiency of 12.84 forest parks the size of Taipei's Daan Forest Park. Tongtai's biggest rooftop solar energy plant, in the Southern Taiwan Science Park in Luzhu, began generating electricity in January 2019.

Tong-Tai Machine & Tool Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 03:48:03 UTC
