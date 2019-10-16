Tongda Hong Tai : UPDATE ON USE OF PROCEEDS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TONGDA HONG TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED

通達宏泰控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2363)

UPDATE ON USE OF PROCEEDS

References are made to the section headed "Future plans and use of proceeds from the Share Offer" in the prospectus of Tongda Hong Tai Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 28 February 2018 (the "Prospectus"), and the sections headed "Use of net proceeds from the Listing" in the Company's 2018 annual report and the 2019 interim report. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized items used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Prospectus and the aforementioned reports.

The net proceeds of the Listing (after deducting underwriting fee and the relevant expenses payable by the Group in connection to the Listing) amounted to approximately HK$48.5 million. As at the date of this announcement, a total amount of approximately HK$32.1 million out of the net proceeds of the Listing had been utilised by the Group according to the allocation set out in the Prospectus and the remaining balance of approximately HK$16.4 million is expected to be utilised as intended.