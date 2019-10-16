Log in
Tongda Hong Tai : UPDATE ON USE OF PROCEEDS

10/16/2019 | 08:38am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TONGDA HONG TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED

通達宏泰控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2363)

UPDATE ON USE OF PROCEEDS

References are made to the section headed "Future plans and use of proceeds from the Share Offer" in the prospectus of Tongda Hong Tai Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 28 February 2018 (the "Prospectus"), and the sections headed "Use of net proceeds from the Listing" in the Company's 2018 annual report and the 2019 interim report. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized items used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Prospectus and the aforementioned reports.

The net proceeds of the Listing (after deducting underwriting fee and the relevant expenses payable by the Group in connection to the Listing) amounted to approximately HK$48.5 million. As at the date of this announcement, a total amount of approximately HK$32.1 million out of the net proceeds of the Listing had been utilised by the Group according to the allocation set out in the Prospectus and the remaining balance of approximately HK$16.4 million is expected to be utilised as intended.

In accordance with the requirements of paragraphs 11(8), 11A and 41A of Appendix 16 to the Listing Rules, the table below is a summary of the Group's use of proceeds (including additional information on the expected timeline of the full utilisation of the balance of such proceeds):

Utilised

Unutilised

Expected

Utilised

amount (as at

amount (as at

timeline of full

Percentage to

amount (as at

date of this

date of this

utilisation of

Purpose

Net proceeds

total amount

30 June 2019)

announcement)

announcement)

the balance

HK$ million

HK$ million

HK$ million

HK$ million

Lease of a factory (Note 1)

7.3

15.1%

0.7

0.9

6.4

2028-2029

Refurbish the new factory

as mentioned above

(Note 2)

9.6

19.9%

3.2

4.0

5.6

End of 2020

Capital expenditure for

additional production

facilities and machineries

(Note 3)

22.4

46.2%

15.0

18.5

3.9

End of 2020

Capital expenditure on

enhancing the automation

in the Group's

manufacturing process

(Note 3)

7.8

16.1%

6.5

7.3

0.5

End of 2020

Additional effort in sales

and marketing activities

0.2

0.3%

0.2

0.2

-

-

Enhancement of research

and development

capabilities

1.2

2.4%

1.2

1.2

-

-

Total

48.5

100%

26.8

32.1

16.4

Notes

  1. The lease of the factory is for a term of ten years, and therefore the remaining approximately HK$6.4 million is expected to be fully utilised by the year 2028 to 2029.
  2. As of the first half of 2019, the on-goingChina-US trade dispute has led to instability to the global economy and had a negative impact on the PC industry. Given such uncertain economic factors, the Company has postponed the establishment of the cleanroom as part the of Group's expansion plan to the end of 2020.

3. As at the date of this announcement, the Group has entered into contracts for the acquisition of additional production facilities and machineries and for enhancing the automation in the Group's manufacturing process. It is expected that the remaining balance of the consideration for the said capital expenditures will be settled before the end of 2020.

By Order of the Board

Tongda Hong Tai Holding Limited

Wang Ya Nan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 16 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wong Ming Li, Mr. Wong Ah Yu and Mr. Wang Ming Zhi; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Wang Ya Nan; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. Leung Pik Kwan, Mr. Sun Wai Hong and Mr. Wu Kin San Alfred.

