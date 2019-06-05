Log in
Tongfang Kontafarma : ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE UPDATE ON THE POSSIBLE TRANSACTION

06/05/2019 | 06:38pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO

RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

UPDATE ON THE POSSIBLE TRANSACTION

INTRODUCTION

This announcement is made by Tongfang Kontafarma Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 3.7 of the Code on Takeovers and Mergers of Hong Kong (the "Takeovers Code").

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 8 May 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the Possible Transaction contemplated under the MOU entered into between Shenzhen Aorongxin and the Potential Purchaser. Unless otherwise specified, terms used in this announcement have the same meanings as those used in the Announcement.

PROGRESS OF THE POSSIBLE TRANSACTION

The Board wishes to update the Company's shareholders and potential investors that, as informed by Mr. Huang, the negotiation between the parties to the MOU in respect of the terms of Possible Transaction is still in progress. Up to the date of this announcement, no formal or legally binding agreement has been entered into amongst the parties to the MOU in respect of the Possible Transaction.

MONTHLY ANNOUNCEMENTS

In compliance with Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code, monthly announcement(s) (this announcement being one of them) setting out the progress of the Possible Transaction will be made until the announcement of a firm intention to make an offer under Rule 3.5 of the Takeovers Code or of a decision not to proceed with an offer is made. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate or required in accordance with the Listing Rules and/or the Takeovers Code (as the case may be).

WARNING: THERE IS NO ASSURANCE THAT THE POSSIBLE TRANSACTION WILL MATERIALISE OR EVENTUALLY BE CONSUMMATED AND THE RELEVANT DISCUSSIONS MAY OR MAY NOT LEAD TO A GENERAL OFFER UNDER RULE 26 . 1 OF TAKEOVERS CODE . SHAREHOLDERS AND POTENTIAL INVESTORS OF THE COMPANY SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION WHEN DEALING IN THE SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY, AND IF THEY ARE IN ANY DOUBT ABOUT THEIR POSITION, THEY SHOULD CONSULT THEIR PROFESSIONAL ADVISER(S).

By order of the Board of

Tongfang Kontafarma Holdings Limited

Huang Yu

Chairman

Hong Kong, 6 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Huang Yu (Chairman) and Mr. Jiang Chaowen (Chief Executive Officer); and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chan Sze Chung, Mr. Zhang Ruibin and Mr. Zhang Junxi Jack.

The directors of the Company jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.

Disclaimer

Tongfang Kontafarma Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 22:37:03 UTC
