Tongfang Kontafarma : ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE UPDATE ON THE POSSIBLE TRANSACTION

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO

RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

UPDATE ON THE POSSIBLE TRANSACTION

INTRODUCTION

This announcement is made by Tongfang Kontafarma Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 3.7 of the Code on Takeovers and Mergers of Hong Kong (the "Takeovers Code").

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 8 May 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the Possible Transaction contemplated under the MOU entered into between Shenzhen Aorongxin and the Potential Purchaser. Unless otherwise specified, terms used in this announcement have the same meanings as those used in the Announcement.

PROGRESS OF THE POSSIBLE TRANSACTION

The Board wishes to update the Company's shareholders and potential investors that, as informed by Mr. Huang, the negotiation between the parties to the MOU in respect of the terms of Possible Transaction is still in progress. Up to the date of this announcement, no formal or legally binding agreement has been entered into amongst the parties to the MOU in respect of the Possible Transaction.

MONTHLY ANNOUNCEMENTS

In compliance with Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code, monthly announcement(s) (this announcement being one of them) setting out the progress of the Possible Transaction will be made until the announcement of a firm intention to make an offer under Rule 3.5 of the Takeovers Code or of a decision not to proceed with an offer is made. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate or required in accordance with the Listing Rules and/or the Takeovers Code (as the case may be).