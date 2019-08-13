Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tongfang Kontafarma : INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT LEGAL PROCEEDINGS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 07:27pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT

LEGAL PROCEEDINGS

This announcement is made by Tongfang Kontafarma Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

On 13 August 2019, the Company received a writ of summons (the "Writ") filed by Mr. Patrick John Wee Ewe Seng ("Mr. PJW") and Active Gains Universal Limited ("Active Gains") as the plaintiffs (the "Plaintiffs") against the Company and Fester Global Limited ("Fester Global"), being a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, as the defendants (the "Defendants") under High Court Action No. 1469/2019 (the "Legal Proceedings") in the High Court of Hong Kong.

The Plaintiffs' allegations in the Writ are related to the acquisition by Fester Global of certain equity interest in TFKT True Holdings ("True Cayman") and True Yoga Holdings Limited pursuant to the sale and purchase agreements dated 6 May 2017 made between Fester Global (as purchaser), the Company (as purchaser's guarantor), Active Gains and Active Yield Investment Limited (being entities controlled by Mr. PJW as vendors) and Mr. PJW (as vendors' warrantor)(the "Transaction Agreement"). Details of the said acquisition were disclosed in the announcements and circular of the Company respectively dated 7 May, 29 May and 28 July 2017 (collectively, the "Documents"). The Plaintiffs claim for, among others, the following:

  1. payment of balance of the purchase price, being US$3,500,000;
  2. a declaration that the profit guarantee given by Active Gains and Mr. PJW in favour of the Company and Fester Global in respect of True Cayman and its subsidiaries (the "True Cayman Group") for the financial year ended 31 December 2017 had been met; and

- 1 -

  1. a declaration that the profit guarantee given by Active Gains and Mr. PJW in favour of the Company and Fester Global in respect of the True Cayman Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 and ending 31 December 2019 ceases to have effect and that Active Gain be entitled to exercise the put option so as to sell certain shareholding in True Cayman to Fester Global according to the terms of the Transaction Agreement as disclosed in the Documents.

The Company is currently seeking legal advice in relation to the Legal Proceedings and intends to vigorously defend and reject the Plaintiffs' claims. The Company will make further announcement(s) to keep its shareholders and investors informed of any material development of the Legal Proceedings as and when appropriate.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board of

Tongfang Kontafarma Holdings Limited

Huang Yu

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Huang Yu (Chairman) and Mr. Jiang Chaowen (Chief Executive Officer); and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chan Sze Chung, Mr. Zhang Ruibin and Mr. Zhang Junxi Jack.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Tongfang Kontafarma Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 23:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:02pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : List of Directors and their Role and Function
PU
08:02pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Update on the convertible and exchangeable bonds by a wholly-owned subsidiary
PU
08:02pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Transaction in own shares
PU
08:01pPG&E : Makes Final Push to Stay in Charge of Chapter 11
DJ
08:01pSOUTHERN COMPANY : announces pricing of equity units
PR
08:00pGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Carbonite, Inc. (CARB)
GL
07:58pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues its Investigation on Behalf of ProPetro Holding Corp. Investors
BU
07:52pMETALFRIO : announces its 2Q19 Earnings Release
PU
07:52pOROCOBRE : Departure of Chief Operating Officer - Orocobre_ASX Announcement_Departure of COO_FINAL.pdf
PU
07:48pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Uber Technologies, Inc. Investors (UBER)
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS, Viacom reunite with plans for bigger role in streaming TV wars
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : SPORTIER AND MORE EFFICIENT THAN EVER THANKS TO THE LATEST BMW EDRIVE T..
3ADL VENTURES INC : ADL VENTURES INC :. Announces Qualifying Transaction
4DUKE REALTY CORPORATION : Duke Realty Announces Pricing Terms for $175 Million 3.375% Senior Unsecured Notes D..
5YY INC (ADR) : YY Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group