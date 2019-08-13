Tongfang Kontafarma : INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT LEGAL PROCEEDINGS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT

LEGAL PROCEEDINGS

This announcement is made by Tongfang Kontafarma Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

On 13 August 2019, the Company received a writ of summons (the "Writ") filed by Mr. Patrick John Wee Ewe Seng ("Mr. PJW") and Active Gains Universal Limited ("Active Gains") as the plaintiffs (the "Plaintiffs") against the Company and Fester Global Limited ("Fester Global"), being a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, as the defendants (the "Defendants") under High Court Action No. 1469/2019 (the "Legal Proceedings") in the High Court of Hong Kong.

The Plaintiffs' allegations in the Writ are related to the acquisition by Fester Global of certain equity interest in TFKT True Holdings ("True Cayman") and True Yoga Holdings Limited pursuant to the sale and purchase agreements dated 6 May 2017 made between Fester Global (as purchaser), the Company (as purchaser's guarantor), Active Gains and Active Yield Investment Limited (being entities controlled by Mr. PJW as vendors) and Mr. PJW (as vendors' warrantor)(the "Transaction Agreement"). Details of the said acquisition were disclosed in the announcements and circular of the Company respectively dated 7 May, 29 May and 28 July 2017 (collectively, the "Documents"). The Plaintiffs claim for, among others, the following: