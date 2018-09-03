Tongfang Kontafarma : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

Log in
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

09/03/2018 | 01:37pm CEST

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1312)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

With effect from 3 September 2018, the members of the board of Directors (the "Board") of Tongfang Kontafarma Holdings Limited are set out below.

Executive Directors

Huang Yu (Chairman)

Jiang Chaowen (Chief Executive Officer)

Independent Non-Executive Directors Chan Sze Chung

Zhang Ruibin Zhang Junxi Jack

There are 7 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committee

Director

Executive Committee#

Audit Committee

Remuneration Committee

Nomination Committee#

Risks Management Committee#

Share

Dealing Committee#

Investment Committee

Huang Yu

C

C

M

C

C

Jiang Chaowen

M

M

Chan Sze Chung

C

M

M

M

M

Zhang Ruibin

M

C

M

M

M

Zhang Junxi Jack

M

M

M

C

Notes:

C:

Chairman of the relevant Board committees

M:

Member of the relevant Board committees

#

The Chairman of the relevant Board committees shall have a casting vote in case of an equality of votes on

resolutions of the relevant Board committees.

Hong Kong, 3 September 2018

Disclaimer

Tongfang Kontafarma Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 11:36:08 UTC
