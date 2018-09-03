Tongfang Kontafarma : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1312)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

With effect from 3 September 2018, the members of the board of Directors (the "Board") of Tongfang Kontafarma Holdings Limited are set out below.

Executive Directors

Huang Yu (Chairman)

Jiang Chaowen (Chief Executive Officer)

Independent Non-Executive Directors Chan Sze Chung

Zhang Ruibin Zhang Junxi Jack

There are 7 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committee Director Executive Committee# Audit Committee Remuneration Committee Nomination Committee# Risks Management Committee# Share Dealing Committee# Investment Committee Huang Yu C C M C C Jiang Chaowen M M Chan Sze Chung C M M M M Zhang Ruibin M C M M M Zhang Junxi Jack M M M C

Notes:

C: Chairman of the relevant Board committees M: Member of the relevant Board committees # The Chairman of the relevant Board committees shall have a casting vote in case of an equality of votes on resolutions of the relevant Board committees.

Hong Kong, 3 September 2018