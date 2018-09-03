Tongfang Kontafarma : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1312)

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of Tongfang Kontafarma Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that Mr. Ng Qing Hai ("Mr. Ng") has tendered his resignation as an executive Director with effect from 3 September 2018 but he will remain as a senior management member of the Group overseeing and managing the cement business of the Group. Upon his resignation, Mr. Ng also ceased to act as a member of the executive committee, nomination committee, risks management committee and share dealing committee of the Board.

Mr. Ng confirmed that he had no disagreement with the Board and there was no matter in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company. Mr. Ng has also confirmed that he has no claim against the Company for loss of office as a director of the Board.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation to Mr. Ng for his valuable contributions and services to the Company during his tenure of office as executive Director.

By Order of the Board

Tongfang Kontafarma Holdings Limited

Huang Yu

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Huang Yu (Chairman) and Mr. Jiang Chaowen (Chief Executive Officer); and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chan Sze Chung, Mr. Zhang Ruibin and Mr. Zhang Junxi Jack.