VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT POSSIBLE CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING OF

AN INDIRECT MINORITY SHAREHOLDER OF THE COMPANY

This announcement is made by Tongfang Kontafarma Holdings Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on voluntary basis.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company would like to announce that on 28 December 2018 (after trading hour), the Company was informed by Ν˙ ٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ (Tsinghua Tongfang Co., Ltd.*) ("Tsinghua Tongfang"), which holds indirect minority interest in the Company, about the possible change of controlling stake in Tsinghua Tongfang. Tsinghua Tongfang is a company established in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") and its shares are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600100). As informed by Tsinghua Tongfang, its own controlling shareholder, namely ૶ശછٰϞࠢʮ̡ (Tsinghua Holdings Co., Ltd.*) ("Tsinghua Holdings") proposed to dispose all the interest that Tsinghua Holdings holds in Tsinghua Tongfang to ʕ਷ࣨʈุܔணණྠ༟͉છٰϞࠢ ʮ̡ (China National Nuclear Construction Corporation Capital Holdings Limited*), being an entity controlled by ਷ਕ৫਷Ϟ༟ପ္ຖ၍ଣ։ࡰึ (State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council) (the "SASAC") in the PRC. The Company was further informed by Tsinghua Tongfang that the aforesaid proposed disposal is subject to signing of the formal share transfer agreement and various approvals by relevant authorities in the PRC, including the SASAC.

To the best knowledge of the Company based on the information available to it, as at the date of this announcement, Tsinghua Holdings is wholly owned by Tsinghua University€૶ശɽ ኪin the PRC, and Tsinghua Tongfang (i) indirectly holds the entire issued share capital of THTF Energy-Saving Holdings Limited, which in turn directly owns approximately 9.20% shareholding in the Company; and (ii) indirectly holds a non-controlling interest of 48% in ଉ έ̹ശፄइ༟ପ၍ଣϞࠢʮ̡ (Shenzhen Waranty Asset Management Co., Ltd.*), which in turn indirectly owns approximately 56.77% shareholding in the Company. Further, to the best knowledge of the Company based on the information available to it, neither Tsinghua University€૶ശɽኪ, Tsinghua Holdings nor Tsinghua Tongfang is a party acting in concert with the controlling shareholder of the Company (has the meaning ascribed to it under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited).

The Group has been cooperating with Tsinghua University€૶ശɽኪfor various research initiatives in medical and pharmaceutical products with a view to integrating its academic expertise with the Group's industrial experiences. Based on the available information after making reasonable enquiry as at the date of this announcement, the Company is not aware of any change to the collaboration with Tsinghua University€૶ശɽኪnor any material adverse impact on the business development, operation, management, financial position or future prospect of the Group as a whole as a result of the possible change in shareholding of Tsinghua Tongfang.

As notified by Tsinghua Tongfang, the proposed disposal by Tsinghua Holdings of its interest in Tsinghua Tongfang is still subject to signing of the formal share transfer agreement and various approvals by relevant authorities in the PRC and the timing of which is uncertain, therefore, the aforesaid disposal may or may not occur. The Company will make further announcement when and where necessary for the updated progress of the proposed disposal.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

