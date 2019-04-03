Tongfang Kontafarma : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT POSSIBLE CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING OF AN INDIRECT MINORITY SHAREHOLDER OF THE COMPANY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1312)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

POSSIBLE CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING OF

AN INDIRECT MINORITY SHAREHOLDER OF

THE COMPANY

This announcement is made by Tongfang Kontafarma Holdings Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on voluntary basis.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 31 December 2018 (the "Announcement") regarding possible change in shareholding of an indirect minority shareholder of the Company. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement. As disclosed in the Announcement, the Company was informed by Tsinghua Tongfang (being an indirect minority shareholder of the Company) that its own controlling shareholder, namely Tsinghua Holdings, proposed to dispose its interest in Tsinghua Tongfang to an entity being controlled by 國務院國有資產監督管理委員會 (State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council) (the "SASAC") subject to signing of the formal share transfer agreement and various approvals by relevant authorities in the PRC, including the SASAC.

On 3 April 2019, the Company was further informed by Tsinghua Tongfang that Tsinghua Holdings signed a formal share transfer agreement with China National Nuclear Corporation Capital Holdings Limited*（中國核工業集團資本控股有限公司）（formerly known as 中國核工業建設集團資本控股有限公司）("CNNCC") pursuant to which Tsinghua Holdings agreed to dispose 21% interests it holds in Tsinghua Tongfang to CNNCC, which is controlled by SASAC. After the disposal, CNNCC will become the single largest controlling shareholder of Tsinghua Tongfang. Tsinghua Holdings will still hold an aggregate minority interest of 7.1% in Tsinghua Tongfang, comprising 4.75% direct interest Tsinghua Holdings holds in Tsinghua Tongfang and 2.35% indirect interest Tsinghua Holdings holds through its subsidiary in Tsinghua Tongfang.