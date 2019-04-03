Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tongfang Kontafarma : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT POSSIBLE CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING OF AN INDIRECT MINORITY SHAREHOLDER OF THE COMPANY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 06:32pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1312)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

POSSIBLE CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING OF

AN INDIRECT MINORITY SHAREHOLDER OF

THE COMPANY

This announcement is made by Tongfang Kontafarma Holdings Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on voluntary basis.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 31 December 2018 (the "Announcement") regarding possible change in shareholding of an indirect minority shareholder of the Company. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement. As disclosed in the Announcement, the Company was informed by Tsinghua Tongfang (being an indirect minority shareholder of the Company) that its own controlling shareholder, namely Tsinghua Holdings, proposed to dispose its interest in Tsinghua Tongfang to an entity being controlled by 國務院國有資產監督管理委員會 (State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council) (the "SASAC") subject to signing of the formal share transfer agreement and various approvals by relevant authorities in the PRC, including the SASAC.

On 3 April 2019, the Company was further informed by Tsinghua Tongfang that Tsinghua Holdings signed a formal share transfer agreement with China National Nuclear Corporation Capital Holdings Limited*（中國核工業集團資本控股有限公司）（formerly known as 中國核工業建設集團資本控股有限公司）("CNNCC") pursuant to which Tsinghua Holdings agreed to dispose 21% interests it holds in Tsinghua Tongfang to CNNCC, which is controlled by SASAC. After the disposal, CNNCC will become the single largest controlling shareholder of Tsinghua Tongfang. Tsinghua Holdings will still hold an aggregate minority interest of 7.1% in Tsinghua Tongfang, comprising 4.75% direct interest Tsinghua Holdings holds in Tsinghua Tongfang and 2.35% indirect interest Tsinghua Holdings holds through its subsidiary in Tsinghua Tongfang.

- 1 -

As notified by Tsinghua Tongfang, the proposed disposal by Tsinghua Holdings of its interest in Tsinghua Tongfang is still subject to various approvals by relevant authorities in the PRC and the timing of which is uncertain, therefore, the aforesaid disposal may or may not occur. The Company will make further announcement when and where necessary for the updated progress of the proposed disposal.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board of

Tongfang Kontafarma Holdings Limited

Huang Yu

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Huang Yu (Chairman) and Mr. Jiang Chaowen (Chief Executive Officer); and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chan Sze Chung, Mr. Zhang Ruibin and Mr. Zhang Junxi Jack.

*For identification purposes only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Tongfang Kontafarma Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 22:31:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:23pLGI Homes, Inc. Reports March and First Quarter 2019 Home Closings and 2019 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call
GL
07:22pEVO PAYMENTS : Announces Pricing of Offering of 5,000,000 Shares of Common Stock
AQ
07:22pCASSINI RESOURCES : Capital Raising
PU
07:22pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : ReWalk Robotics Prices 816,914 Share Registered Direct Offering @$5.2025/Share
PU
07:22pDEVEX RESOURCES : Placement and Non Renounceable Rights Issue
PU
07:20pSecond Lady Karen Pence to Visit NASA's Johnson Space Center
PR
07:18pFACEBOOK : WhatsApp allows users to control who can add them to group chats
RE
07:17pANGI HOMESERVICES : Amendment to a previously filed 4
PU
07:17pHORIZON OIL : Elevala and Ketu fields PRL 21 PNG
PU
07:15pTARGA RESOURCES : Announces Closing of 45 Percent Interest Sale in Bakken Assets
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TUI : TUI : Presentation (PDF)
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : WhatsApp allows users to control who can add them to group chats
3Second Lady Karen Pence to Visit NASA's Johnson Space Center
4IMAGEONE MEDICAL : Team Solidifies Their Position as Florida's Only Engineer-owned Medical Equipment Servic..
5DEVEX RESOURCES LTD : DEVEX RESOURCES : Placement and Non Renounceable Rights Issue

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About