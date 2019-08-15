Log in
Tongtai (TWSE: 4526) Board of Directors Press Release

08/15/2019 | 02:07am EDT

Tongtai (TWSE: 4526) Board of Directors Press Release

TONGTAI MACHINE & TOOL CO., LTD. (TWSE: 4526) held a meeting of the Board of Directors on August 8, 2019 and reported its consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Net consolidated revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was NT$5,563,208 thousand representing a positive 2.2% increase YoY. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was NT$122,305 thousand representing a minus 40.0% decrease YoY. Overall, basic EPS for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was NT$0.48, decreased NT$0.32 compared to the same period in 2018.

For more information, please contact us:
Spokesperson
Lulu Yen
Spokesperson & Assistant to Chairman
TEL:+886-7-976-1588
Email: yenlu@tongtai.com.tw

Deputy Spokesperson
Zheng
Manager
TEL:+886-7-976-1588
Email: fix@tongtai.com.tw

Disclaimer

Tong-Tai Machine & Tool Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 06:06:10 UTC
