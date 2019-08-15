Tongtai (TWSE: 4526) Board of Directors Press Release
TONGTAI MACHINE & TOOL CO., LTD. (TWSE: 4526) held a meeting of the Board of Directors on August 8, 2019 and reported its consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Net consolidated revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was NT$5,563,208 thousand representing a positive 2.2% increase YoY. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was NT$122,305 thousand representing a minus 40.0% decrease YoY. Overall, basic EPS for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was NT$0.48, decreased NT$0.32 compared to the same period in 2018.
