Tonic Water Market 2019-2023| Evolving Opportunities with FENTIMANS and Fever-Tree | Technavio

11/05/2019 | 11:31am EST

Technavio has been monitoring the global tonic water market and the market is poised to grow by USD 590 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005696/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global tonic water market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global tonic water market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 98-page research report with TOC on "Tonic Water Market Analysis Report by Application (alcohol drinks mixer and direct consumption), by Geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by the rise in product launches. In addition, the increasing consumption of gin is anticipated to further boost the growth of the tonic water market.

Vendors are increasingly focusing on boosting their market share and revenue through successful new product launches. For instance, the Fever-Tree, launched its Pink Aromatic Tonic in the US market. Similarly, Percival & Co. launched an alcoholic elderflower tonic water in the US. The introduction of such new products in the market draws the attention of new customers and retains the interest of existing customers. Thus, the rise in product launches is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Tonic Water Market Companies:

FENTIMANS

FENTIMANS is headquartered in the UK and offers products such as Valencian orange tonic water, light tonic water, Connoisseurs tonic water, pink grapefruit tonic water, and others.

Fever-Tree

Fever-Tree is headquartered in the UK and manufactures and offers products through its business unit: Mixers. Through the brand, FEVER-TREE, the company offers tonic water products. In 2018, the company launched its Pink Aromatic Tonic in the US market.

Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various product segments, namely Coffees, Flavored soft drinks, Teas and waters, and Juices, Juice Drinks, Mixers & More. the company offers tonic water products through its brands such as CANADA DRY and Schweppes.

Q MIXERS

Q MIXERS is headquartered in the US and offers services through its product segment called Mixers. The company offers tonic water products through the brand name Q. In addition, the company has added Q Indian Tonic Water to its Mixers portfolio.

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY is headquartered in the US and offers products across the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia-Pacific, Bottling investments, and Corporate. The company offers tonic water products through its brands such as Royal Bliss and Schweppes.

Tonic Water Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Alcohol drinks mixer
  • Direct consumption

Tonic Water Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Related Reports on Consumer Staples are:

Alcohol Ingredients Market – Global Alcohol Ingredients Market by beverage (beer, spirits, and wine), ingredient (flavors and salts, colorants, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Alcoholic Beverages Market – Global Alcoholic Beverages Market by product (beer, spirits, and wine) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
