Tonix Pharmaceuticals : Definitive proxy statements

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Filed by the Registrant

Filed by a Party other than the Registrant

☒ ☐

Check the appropriate box:

☐ Preliminary Proxy Statement

☐ Confidential, For Use of the Commission Only (as Permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))

☒ Definitive Proxy Statement

☐ Definitive Additional Materials

☐ Soliciting Material Pursuant to § 240.14a-12

TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP.

(Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

☒ No fee required ☐ Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11. (1) Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies: (2) Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies: (3) Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined): (4) Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction: (5) Total fee paid: ☐ Fee paid previously with preliminary materials: ☐ Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing. (1) Amount previously paid: (2) Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.: (3) Filing Party: (4) Date Filed:

New York, New York 10022 Telephone: (212) 980-9155

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

A Special Meeting of the shareholders of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (the "Company" or "Tonix") will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 outbreak and to assist in protecting the health and well-being of our shareholders and employees, the Special Meeting will be held via the internet. Shareholders will be able to listen, vote and ask questions regardless of location via the internet at http://viewproxy.com/tonixpharma/2020vm/VM by using the control number included on your notice regarding the availability of proxy materials, proxy card (printed in the box and marked by the arrow) and the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials. You will not be able to attend the Special Meeting in person. The Special Meeting is being held for the purposes of:

1. To approve an amendment to the Company's Articles of Incorporation, as amended, to increase the Company's authorized shares of common stock from 150,000,000 to 400,000,000; and

2. To act on such other matters as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment there. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on May 5, 2020, will be entitled to attend and vote at the meeting. The proxy materials will be furnished to shareholders on or about May 15, 2020.

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 26, 2020:

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/s/ Seth Lederman

Seth Lederman

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors May 15, 2020

You are cordially invited to attend the virtual meeting of stockholders via live webcast by visitinghttp://viewproxy.com/tonixpharma/2020vm/VM. Whether or not you expect to attend the meeting, please complete, date, sign and return the enclosed proxy as instructed in these materials, as promptly as possible in order to ensure your representation at the meeting. A return envelope (which is postage prepaid if mailed in the United States) is enclosed for your convenience. Even if you have voted by proxy, you may still vote if you attend the virtual meeting via webcast. Please note, however, that if your shares are held of record by a broker, bank or other nominee and you wish to vote at the meeting, you must obtain a proxy issued in your name from that record holder.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page INFORMATION CONCERNING THE SPECIAL MEETING 2 QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THESE PROXY MATERIALS AND VOTING 3 PROPOSAL NO. 1: APPROVAL OF AMENDMENT TO ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION TO INCREASE OUR AUTHORIZED SHARES OF COMMON STOCK FROM 150,000,000 TO 400,000,000 6 PROPOSAL NO. 2: APPROVAL THE ADJOURNMENT OF THE SPECIAL MEETING TO SOLICIT ADDITIONAL PROXIES 7 SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT 8 CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS 9 PROPOSALS OF SHAREHOLDERS FOR THE 2021 ANNUAL MEETING 10 OTHER BUSINESS 11

APPENDIX ACERTIFICATE OF AMENDEMENT TO INCREASE COMMON STOCK

A-1

New York, New York 10022 Telephone: (212) 980-9155

PROXY STATEMENT

FOR THE SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON MONDAY, JUNE 26, 2020

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE SPECIAL MEETING

General

The enclosed proxy is solicited by the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (the "Company"), for use at the Special Meeting of the Company's shareholders to be held on June 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and at any adjournments thereof. Whether or not you expect to attend the meeting, please vote your shares as promptly as possible to ensure that your vote is counted. The proxy materials will be furnished to shareholders on or about May 15, 2020.

Revocability of Proxy and Solicitation

Any shareholder executing a proxy that is solicited hereby has the power to revoke it prior to the voting of the proxy. Revocation may be made by attending the Special Meeting and voting the shares of stock, or by delivering to the Secretary of the Company at the principal office of the Company prior to the Special Meeting a written notice of revocation or a later-dated, properly executed proxy. Solicitation of proxies may be made by directors, officers and other employees of the Company by personal interview, telephone, facsimile transmittal or electronic communications.

Record Date

Shareholders of record at the close of business on May 5, 2020 (the "Record Date"), will be entitled to receive notice of, attend and vote at the meeting.

Action to be Taken Under Proxy

Unless otherwise directed by the giver of the proxy, the persons named in the form of proxy, namely, Seth Lederman, our Chief Executive Officer, and Bradley Saenger, our Chief Financial Officer, or either one of them who acts, will vote:

● FOR approval of an amendment to the Company's Articles of Incorporation, as amended, to increase the number of shares of the Company's common stock authorized for issuance from 150,000,000 to 400,000,000 (Proposal No. 1 - the "Proposal to Increase Authorized Shares"); and

● According to their discretion, on the transaction of such other matters as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment there.

Vote Required; Quorum; Broker Non-votes

As of May 5, 2020, there were 49,353,134 shares of common stock issued and outstanding, which constitutes all of the outstanding capital stock of the Company. Shareholders are entitled to one vote for each share of common stock held by them.

One-third (1/3) of the outstanding shares, or 16,451,044 shares, present in person by webcast or represented by proxy, will constitute a quorum at the meeting. For purposes of the quorum and the discussion below regarding the vote necessary to take shareholder action, shareholders of record who are present at the Special Meeting in person by webcast or by proxy and who abstain, including brokers holding customers' shares of record who cause abstentions to be recorded at the meeting, are considered shareholders who are present and entitled to vote and are counted towards the quorum.

Brokers holding shares of record for customers generally are not entitled to vote on "non-routine" matters, unless they receive voting instructions from their customers. As used herein, "uninstructed shares" means shares held by a broker who has not received such instructions from its customers on a proposal. A "broker non-vote" occurs when a nominee holding uninstructed shares for a beneficial owner does not vote on a particular proposal because the nominee does not have discretionary voting power with respect to that non-routine matter. The Proposal to Increase Authorized Shares is a routine matter that brokers are entitled to vote shares on without receiving instructions.

For approval of the Proposal to Increase Authorized Shares, the affirmative vote of the majority of the voting power of the shares issued and outstanding as of the Record Date is required for approval, and abstentions will have the same effect as a vote against this proposal.

2

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THESE PROXY MATERIALS AND VOTING

Why am I receiving these materials?

We have sent you these proxy materials because the Board of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (sometimes referred to as the "Company," "Tonix," "we" or "us") is soliciting your proxy to vote at the Special Meeting of Shareholders. According to our records, you were a shareholder of the Company as of the end of business on May 5, 2020.

You are invited to attend the Special Meeting to vote on the proposal described in this proxy statement and at any postponements or adjournments of the Special Meeting. Directors, officers and other Company employees also may solicit proxies by telephone or otherwise. Brokers, banks and other nominees will be requested to solicit proxies or authorizations from beneficial owners and will be reimbursed for their reasonable expenses. However, you do not need to attend the meeting to vote your shares. Instead, you may simply complete, sign and return the enclosed proxy card. You are invited to attend the Special Meeting and vote your shares. The Special Meeting will be a virtual meeting of stockholders, and will be held June 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time via live webcast. For instructions on how to access the live webcast and attend the virtual Special Meeting, see "How do I attend and vote shares at the Special Meeting?"

The Company intends to mail these proxy materials on or about May 15, 2020 to all shareholders of record on the Record Date entitled to vote at the Special Meeting.

What am I voting on?

The following matters are scheduled for a vote:

1. To approve an amendment to the Company's Articles of Incorporation, as amended, to increase the Company's authorized shares of common stock from 150,000,000 to 400,000,000; and

2. To act on such other matters as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment there.

The Board is not currently aware of any other business that will be brought before the Special Meeting.

Who can vote at the Special Meeting?

Only shareholders at the close of business on May 5, 2020 will be entitled to vote at the Special Meeting. On this Record Date, there were 49,353,134 shares of common stock outstanding and entitled to vote.

Shareholder of Record: Shares Registered in Your Name

If on May 5, 2020 your shares were registered directly in your name with Tonix's transfer agent, VStock Transfer, LLC, then you are a shareholder of record. As a shareholder of record, you may vote in person by webcast at the meeting or vote by proxy. Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting, we urge you to fill out and return the enclosed proxy.

Beneficial Owner: Shares Registered in the Name of a Broker or Bank

If on May 5, 2020, your shares were held in an account at a brokerage firm, bank, dealer, or other similar organization, rather than in your name, then you are the beneficial owner of shares held in "street name" and these proxy materials are being forwarded to you by that organization. The organization holding your account is considered to be the shareholder of record for purposes of voting at the Special Meeting. As a beneficial owner, you have the right to direct your broker or other agent regarding how to vote the shares in your account. You are also invited to attend the Special Meeting. If you hold your shares beneficially through a bank or broker, you must provide a legal proxy from your bank or broker during registration and you will be assigned a virtual control number in order to vote your shares during the Special Meeting.

Why are you holding a virtual Special Meeting?

Due to the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and to support the health and well-being of our stockholders, this year's Special Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only. We have designed our virtual format to enhance, rather than constrain, stockholder access, participation and communication. For example, the virtual format allows stockholders to communicate with us in advance of the Special Meeting so they can ask questions of our management. Just as we did during our in-person meetings, during the Q&A session of the Special Meeting, we may answer questions to the extent relevant to the business of the Special Meeting, as time permits.

How do I attend and vote shares at the virtual Special Meeting?

The Special Meeting will convene at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on June 26, 2020. In order to participate in the Special Meeting live via the Internet, you must register at http://viewproxy.com/tonixpharma/2020vm by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time by June 25, 2020. If you are a registered holder, you must register using the virtual control number included on your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials or your proxy card (if you received a printed copy of the proxy materials). If you hold your shares beneficially through a bank or broker, you must provide a legal proxy from your bank or broker during registration and you will be assigned a virtual control number in order to vote your shares during the Special Meeting. If you are unable to obtain a legal proxy to vote your shares, you will still be able to attend the Special Meeting (but will not be able to vote your shares) so long as you demonstrate proof of stock ownership. Instructions on how to connect and participate via the Internet, including how to demonstrate proof of stock ownership, are posted at http://viewproxy.com/tonixpharma/2020vm.

On the day of the Special Meeting, if you have properly registered, you may enter the Special Meeting by logging in using the event password you received via email in your registration confirmation at http://viewproxy.com/tonixpharma/2020vm/VM..

3