Tonly Electronics : (1) RENEWAL OF EXISTING CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS (2) MAJOR TRANSACTIONS IN RESPECT OF MASTER FINANCIAL SERVICES (2018 RENEWAL) AGREEMENT AND (3) ADVANCE TO AN ENTITY IN RESPECT OF DEPOSIT SERVICES UNDER THE MASTER FINANCIAL SERVICES RENEWAL AGREEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

TONLY ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITEDஷɢཥɿછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01249)

(1) RENEWAL OF EXISTING CONTINUING

CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

(2) MAJOR TRANSACTIONS IN RESPECT OF

MASTER FINANCIAL SERVICES (2018 RENEWAL) AGREEMENT

AND

(3) ADVANCE TO AN ENTITY IN RESPECT OF DEPOSIT SERVICES

UNDER THE MASTER FINANCIAL SERVICES

(2018) RENEWAL AGREEMENT

INTRODUCTION

The Board hereby announces that the Group had on 18 October 2018 entered into the following agreements with TCL Corporation and/or its associates and the transactions contemplated thereunder constitute continuing connected transactions:

1. Master Overseas Materials Sourcing (2018 Renewal) Agreement

2. Master Financial Services (2018 Renewal) Agreement

3. Master Sale and Purchase (2018 Renewal) Agreement

4. Technology Support Services and Trade Names Licence (2018 Renewal) Agreement

5. Master Lease (Tenant) (2018 Renewal) Agreement

The above agreements are in substance renewal of the existing agreements and the terms of the renewal agreements are in substance substantially the same as the previous agreements.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

TCL Corporation, the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company, currently holds approximately 48.70% of the issued share capital of the Company and is a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules. Finance Company and Finance Company (HK) being subsidiaries of TCL Corporation, are also connected persons of the Company under the Listing Rules. Therefore, the transactions contemplated under the Agreements constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company.

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (other than the profits ratio) with reference to the respective annual caps of each of the agreements 4 and 5 exceed 0.1% but are all less than 5%, the continuing connected transactions contemplated thereunder are exempted from the Independent Shareholders' approval requirement under Rule 14A.76(2)(a) but are subject to the reporting, announcement and annual review requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (other than the profits ratio) with reference to the respective annual caps of each of the agreements 1 to 3 exceed 5%, the continuing connected transactions contemplated thereunder are subject to the reporting, announcement, Independent Shareholders' approval and annual review requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Furthermore, as the applicable percentage ratios in relation to the Deposit Services under the Master Financial Services (2018 Renewal) Agreement exceed 25%, in addition to being continuing connected transactions, the above transaction constitutes a major transaction of the Company and is subject to the relevant major transaction requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

Further, as the assets ratio of the Deposit Services under the Master Financial Services (2018 Renewal) Agreement exceeds 8%, the Deposit Services under the Master Financial Services (2018 Renewal) Agreement also constitutes an advance to an entity and is subject to the relevant disclosure requirements under Chapter 13 of the Listing Rules.

Notwithstanding the respective interest and/or role of certain Directors in TCL Corporation, none of them is considered as having a material interest in the transactions contemplated under the Agreements, therefore all Directors are entitled to vote pursuant to the Company's articles of association.

An Independent Board Committee has been established to advise the Independent Shareholders on the terms and the proposed caps of the Non-Exempt Transactions. The Company has appointed Pelican Financial as its Independent Financial Adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in this regard. The Company will despatch to the Shareholders a circular containing further details of the transactions contemplated under the Non-Exempt Transactions, letters from the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Financial Adviser, and a notice convening the EGM on or before 26 November 2018 since more time is required to finalise the circular.

TCL Corporation and TCL Associates will abstain from voting in respect of the transactions contemplated under the agreements 1, 2 and 3 to be put forward at the EGM.

The Board hereby announces that the Group had on 18 October 2018 entered into the following agreements with TCL Corporation and/or its associates and the transactions contemplated thereunder constitute continuing connected transactions:

1. Master Overseas Materials Sourcing (2018 Renewal) Agreement

2. Master Financial Services (2018 Renewal) Agreement

3. Master Sale and Purchase (2018 Renewal) Agreement

4. Technology Support Services and Trade Names Licence (2018 Renewal) Agreement

5. Master Lease (Tenant) (2018 Renewal) Agreement

The above agreements are in substance renewal of the existing agreements and the terms of the renewal agreements are in substance substantially the same as the previous agreements.

1.

MASTER OVERSEAS MATERIALS SOURCING (2018 RENEWAL) AGREEMENT

The Company has entered into the Master Overseas Materials Sourcing (2015 Renewal) Agreement on 16 November 2015 which will expire on 31 December 2018. As the Company wishes to continue the continuing connected transactions contemplated thereunder, the Company entered into the Master Overseas Materials Sourcing (2018 Renewal) Agreement, the terms of which are substantially the same as the Master Overseas Materials Sourcing (2015 Renewal) Agreement. The details of the Master Overseas Materials Sourcing (2018 Renewal) Agreement are set out below:

Date:

18 October 2018

Parties:

(i) TCL Corporation (for itself and on behalf of each of the members of TCL Corporation Group and TCL Associates)

(ii) the Company (for itself and on behalf of its Subsidiaries)

Duration:

From 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2021 (both dates inclusive) (subject to approval by the Independent Shareholders)

Transaction Details:

Pursuant to the Master Overseas Materials Sourcing (2018 Renewal) Agreement, the relevant member of TCL Corporation Group shall:

(a) act as the intermediary for the Group to import the required Overseas Materials. Such Overseas Materials are not manufactured or produced by TCL Corporation Group, but are purchased by the Company's overseas subsidiaries from Independent Third Parties overseas independently and TCL Corporation Group is not at all involved in such purchases. TCL Corporation Group subsequently purchases such Overseas Materials from the Company's overseas subsidiaries. The purchase price to be paid by TCL Corporation Group shall be the Import Price; and

(b) sell such Overseas Materials to the Company's nominated subsidiaries in the PRC.

The price determination of such sourcing fees is as follows:

(a) in respect of the purchase of Overseas Materials by TCL Corporation Group from the Group in places other than the PRC: the relevant Company's overseas subsidiary charges TCL Corporation Group the costs of Overseas Materials; and

(b) in respect of the sale of Overseas Materials by TCL Corporation Group to the Company's nominated subsidiaries in the PRC: TCL Corporation Group charges the relevant Company's nominated subsidiary in PRC (i) the Import Price, (ii) all import duties payable by TCL Corporation Group, and (iii) an administrative charge being 1% of the Import Price.

The administrative charges charged by TCL Corporation Group shall be no less favourable than those charged by Independent Third Parties for the purpose of importing overseas materials for the Group.

TCL Corporation Group will pay the cost of the Overseas Materials to the relevant member of the Group in places other than the PRC after the receipt of payment (cost of the Overseas Materials plus import duties and administrative charge) from the relevant member of the Group in the PRC. The payment terms completely follow the payment terms allowed by the PRC governmental authorities and Independent Third Parties to which import duties and other expenses are paid.