Tonly Electronics : 2019 Interim Results

Tonly Electronics Announces 2019 Interim Results

Turnover Increases by 25.6% to Over HK$3.5 Billion

(14 August 2019, Hong Kong) Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited ("Tonly Electronics" or "the Group"; SEHK stock code: 01249) today announced its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 ("the period under review").

During the period under review, the Group recorded a turnover of approximately HK$3,518.2 million, up by 25.6% year-on-year. Gross profit increased by 33.7% year-on-year to approximately HK$457.2 million. Operating profit rose by 14.2% year-on-year to approximately HK$133.0 million. Profit attributable to the owners of the holding company climbed by 15.1% year-on-year to approximately HK$98.3 million. Attributed to the improvement of production layout and efficiency, the gross profit margin of the Group in the period under review increased to 13.0% comparing to the same period last year.

Benefiting from the rapid growth in the global market of smart products and the Group's advantage in product technology, the Group's audio product business recorded a revenue of HK$2,502.6 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 24.3%. The new audio business maintained its advantage in scale, and maintained a relatively rapid growth together with the smart audio speaker business. In the period under review, the revenue of headphones increased by 71.2% year-on-year to HK$421.5 million, reinforcing the Group's leading position in the headphone industry and securing more new customers. True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphone business also achieved a breakthrough and strengthened its competitiveness. For the ancillary product business, benefiting from the overall market growth and entering into the supply chain of an overseas mainstream internet corporation, the ancillary products contributed a revenue of HK$304.9 million to the Group, representing a year- on-year increase of 63.6%.

During the period under review, the Group continuously enhanced its capabilities in speaker units and structural components, especially the new structural parts related to precision moulding in order to reinforce its vertical integration capability of the supply chain. Leveraging on its extensive experience in professional electro-acoustic design and pioneer advantages in smart speakers, the Group constantly innovates in product development. During the period under review, the Group's product research and development (R&D) expenses amounted to HK$169.5 million, accounting for 4.8% of its total revenue. The R&D team is devoted to introducing news products epitomised by smart voice speakers in response to consumers' specific requirements, as well as developing screening-equipped smart products centring smart voice and all kinds of smart voice eco-ancillary products to secure more new customers and explore new fields.