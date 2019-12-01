Tonly Electronics : ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.8 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

As at 30 November 2019 (after the lapse of the Share Options as described above), the Company has a total of (i) 269,090,854 Shares in issue; (ii) 32,499,539 outstanding Share Options; and (iii) 3,783,184 Awarded Shares. Save for the aforesaid, the Company has no other relevant securities (as defined under Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code) as at the date hereof.
DEALING DISCLOSURE
Pursuant to Rule 3.8 of the Takeovers Code, the associates (which include, among others, any person who owns or controls 5% or more of any class of relevant securities (as defined in Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code)) of the Company, the Purchaser and the Offeror are hereby reminded to disclose their dealings in any securities of the Company pursuant to the requirements of the Takeovers Code.
If the total number of Offer Shares in respect of the valid acceptances which the Offeror has received at or before 4:00 pm on the first Closing Date (or such other time as the Purchaser and the Offeror may, subject to the Takeovers Code, decide) under the Mandatory General Offer, together with the Shares acquired before or during the Share Offer, does not result in the Purchaser, the Offeror and parties acting in concert with any of them holding more than 50% of the voting rights of the Company, the Mandatory General Offer will not become unconditional. Shareholders, Optionholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares. If Shareholders and potential investors are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their own professional advisers.
By order of the Board
Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited
LIAO Qian
Chairperson
Hong Kong, 2 December 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. YU Guanghui, Mr. SONG Yonghong and Mr. REN Xuenong as executive Directors, Mr. LIAO Qian as non-executive Director and Mr. POON Chiu Kwok, Mr. LI Qi and Mr. LEONG Yue Wing as independent non-executive Directors.
The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.
For identification purpose only