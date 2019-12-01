Tonly Electronics : ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.8 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TONLY ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

通 力 電 子 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01249)

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.8 OF

THE TAKEOVERS CODE

This announcement is made by Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 3.8 of The Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs (the "Takeovers Code").

References are made to (i) the joint announcement (the "Announcement") dated 2 October 2019 jointly issued by the TCL Industries Holdings Co., Ltd.*（TCL實業控股股份有限

公司）(the "Purchaser"), T.C.L. Industries Holdings (H.K.) Limited (the "Offeror"), and the Company in relation to, among others, the mandatory conditional cash offer made by UBS AG, Hong Kong Branch on behalf of the Offeror to acquire all the issued shares in the Company (other than those already owned or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and the Purchaser, and parties acting in concert with any of them) and for the cancellation of all the outstanding Share Options of the Company; (ii) the joint announcement dated 16 October 2019 jointly issued by the Purchaser, the Offeror and the Company in relation to the update of their number of relevant securities respectively; and (iii) the announcements of the Company dated 17 October 2019, 29 October 2019, 30 October 2019, 5 November 2019, 12 November 2019, 15 November 2019, 26 November 2019, 27 November 2019 and 28 November 2019 respectively in relation to the update of the number of relevant securities of the Company. Unless otherwise defined, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those used in the Announcement.

UPDATE OF NUMBER OF RELEVANT SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY

The Board wishes to announce that on 30 November 2019, 20,000 Share Options granted under the Share Option Scheme with an exercise price of HK$7.84 per Share Option and 20,000 Share Options granted under the Share Option Scheme with an exercise price of HK$9.6 per Share Option have lapsed due to the resignation of a Optionholder.