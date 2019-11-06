Log in
Tonly Electronics : Notification letter and request form to non-registered shareholders

0
11/06/2019

TONLY ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

通 力 電 子 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01249)

6 November 2019

Dear Non-Registered Shareholder,

Notification of publication of the circular relating to continuing connected transactions (1) Revision of annual cap of Master Sale and Purchase (2019) Agreement; (2) Renewal of existing continuing connected transactions;

  1. Major transaction in respect of Master Financial Services (2019 Renewal) Agreement; (4) Advance to an entity in respect of Deposit Services under the Master Financial Services (2019 Renewal) Agreement; (5) notice of EGM on the website of Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited ("the Company")

We hereby notify you that the above corporate communication (the "Current Corporate Communication") of the Company, in both English and Chinese, are now available on the Company's website at http://www.tonlyele.com.

You may now access the Current Corporate Communication on the Company's website.

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication(Note) , you can complete the enclosed Request Form and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, by post using the mailing label provided. The printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication will be sent to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication, you have expressly indicated that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communication(s) of the Company in printed form.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact the Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Investor Services Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited

LIAO Qian

Chairman

Encl.

Note: Corporate Communication(s) refer to any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, the summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, the summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form (applicable to Registered Shareholders only).

(Note 1)

Request Form

To: Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited ("Company")

c/o Tricor Investor Services Limited Level 54, Hopewell Centre,

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive a printed copy of the circular relating to continuing connected transactions (1) Revision of annual cap of Master Sale and Purchase (2019) Agreement; (2) Renewal of existing continuing connected transactions; (3) Major transaction in respect of Master Financial Services (2019 Renewal) Agreement; (4) Advance to an entity in respect of Deposit Services under the Master Financial Services (2019 Renewal) Agreement; (5)

notice of EGM (the "Current Corporate Communication") and all future Corporate Communication(s) of the Company (Note 2) .

Signature:

Date:

Name:

(English)

(Chinese)

(in block letters)

Contact Phone

Number:

Notes:

  1. Corporate Communication(s) refer to any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, the summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, the summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form (applicable to Registered Shareholders only).
  2. By completing and returning this Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication, you have expressly indicated that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communication(s) of the Company in printed form.

(Please cut along the dotted line)

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on an envelope

Mailing Label

to return the Request Form to us.

No postage stamp is required for local mailing

Tricor Investor Services Limited

Freepost No.37

Hong Kong

Disclaimer

Tonly Electronics Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 09:14:11 UTC
