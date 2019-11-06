Tonly Electronics : Notification letter and request form to non-registered shareholders

TONLY ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

通 力 電 子 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01249)

6 November 2019

Dear Non-Registered Shareholder,

Notification of publication of the circular relating to continuing connected transactions (1) Revision of annual cap of Master Sale and Purchase (2019) Agreement; (2) Renewal of existing continuing connected transactions;

Major transaction in respect of Master Financial Services (2019 Renewal) Agreement; (4) Advance to an entity in respect of Deposit Services under the Master Financial Services (2019 Renewal) Agreement; (5) notice of EGM on the website of Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited ("the Company")

We hereby notify you that the above corporate communication (the "Current Corporate Communication") of the Company, in both English and Chinese, are now available on the Company's website at http://www.tonlyele.com.

You may now access the Current Corporate Communication on the Company's website.

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication(Note) , you can complete the enclosed Request Form and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, by post using the mailing label provided. The printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication will be sent to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication, you have expressly indicated that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communication(s) of the Company in printed form.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact the Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Investor Services Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited

LIAO Qian

Chairman

Encl.

Note: Corporate Communication(s) refer to any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, the summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, the summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form (applicable to Registered Shareholders only).