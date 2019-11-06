Tonly Electronics : Notification letter and request form to registered shareholders

TONLY ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
通 力 電 子 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 01249)
NOTIFICATION LETTER
6 November 2019
Dear Shareholder,
Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited (the "Company")
Notice of publication of the circular relating to continuing connected transactions (1) Revision of annual cap of Master Sale and Purchase (2019) Agreement; (2) Renewal of existing continuing connected transactions;
-
Major transaction in respect of Master Financial Services (2019 Renewal) Agreement; (4) Advance to an entity in respect of Deposit Services under the Master Financial Services (2019 Renewal) Agreement; (5) notice of EGM and Proxy Form (the "Current Corporate Communication")
The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at http://www.tonlyele.com and the website of HKExnews (the "HKExnews") at http://www. hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page of our website, then selecting "Announcement and Circular" under "Investor Relationship" and viewing it requires Adobe® Reader® or browsing through the website of HKExnews.
Shareholders may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communication(s) (Note) either in printed form, or read the website version; and either in English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions notwithstanding any wish to the contrary they have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to receive the printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the enclosed Request Form and send it to the Company c/o Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar"), using the mailing label and need not to affix a stamp when returning (if posted in Hong Kong). Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. The address of Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar is Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at http://www.tonlyele.com or the website of HKExnews at http://www.hkexnews.hk.
If you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communication(s) in future, please write or send email at tonly1249-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com to the Company c/o the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communication(s) via website version but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.
Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar's telephone hotline at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited
LIAO Qian
Chairman
Encl.
Note: Corporate Communication(s) refer to any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, the summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, the summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form (applicable to Registered Shareholders only).
