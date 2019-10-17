Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tony Cárdenas : Cárdenas Statement on Trump Decision to Host G-7 Summit at His Doral Resort

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 06:49pm EDT

WASHINGTON, DC - Congressman Tony Cárdenas (CA-29) releases the following statement on President Trump's decision to host the 2020 G7 at his Doral International Resort in Miami:

'President Trump is blatantly corrupt. He has decided to host the 2020 G7 summit of world leaders at the Trump Doral golf resort where millions of dollars will go towards his business. This is an apparent violation of the emoluments clause which prohibits presidents from taking payments from foreign governments. This is a clear conflict of interest and flagrant abuse of power. President Donald Trump is using the office of the presidency to line his pockets and is putting himself above the American people. President Trump is unfit to be commander-in-chief.'

###

Disclaimer

Tony Cárdenas published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 22:48:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:29p2019/10/18PREMIER : Govt to keep tight budget
PU
07:21pItaly's draft 2020 budget may require some work, but no crisis seen - EU
RE
07:19pFACEBOOK : Libra cryptocurrency faces new hurdle from G7 nations
RE
07:09pCEPR CENTER FOR ECONOMIC AND POLICY RESEARCH : New Report Reviews Changes in Bolivia's Economy under Evo Morales's Presidency
PU
07:07pChina's GDP growth to grind to 27-1/2 year low as tariffs hit demand
RE
06:54pCORY GARDNER : Gardner, Foreign Relations Committee Leaders Announce New Comprehensive Syria-Turkey Legislation
PU
06:49pTONY CÁRDENAS : Cárdenas Statement on Trump Decision to Host G-7 Summit at His Doral Resort
PU
06:47pAT&T's Xandr purchases TV advertising company clypd - source
RE
06:47pGoldman wants traders to be more like dealmakers and coders
RE
06:46pEU budget rules guardian wants them simpler, focussed on cutting debt
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
2UAW will keep GM strike going while members vote on new contract
3TIMELINE: UAW wrings higher pay from GM in deal to end strike, agrees to plant closings
4NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC : NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC : Saudi Arabia plans bumper Aramco IPO, relying ..
5Growth of Chromatography Market to be Impacted by the Rising Demand for Portable Analytical Systems | Techn..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group