Tony Cárdenas : Cárdenas Statement on Trump Decision to Host G-7 Summit at His Doral Resort

WASHINGTON, DC - Congressman Tony Cárdenas (CA-29) releases the following statement on President Trump's decision to host the 2020 G7 at his Doral International Resort in Miami:

'President Trump is blatantly corrupt. He has decided to host the 2020 G7 summit of world leaders at the Trump Doral golf resort where millions of dollars will go towards his business. This is an apparent violation of the emoluments clause which prohibits presidents from taking payments from foreign governments. This is a clear conflict of interest and flagrant abuse of power. President Donald Trump is using the office of the presidency to line his pockets and is putting himself above the American people. President Trump is unfit to be commander-in-chief.'

###