Tony Pollack, SR/WA, PLS Joins Atwell's Lakewood Office

07/15/2020 | 12:24pm EDT

Atwell, LLC is pleased to announce that Tony Pollack has joined the firm as Director for the Power and Energy, Land & ROW Solutions group. Based in Atwell’s Lakewood office, Mr. Pollack will focus on providing clients with Atwell’s full suite of right of way services. He will be responsible for leading business development efforts and building client relationships, managing projects, guiding his team’s deliverables, and maintaining budgets and schedules for projects throughout the region.

Pollack brings a wealth of industry knowledge and leadership acumen to the power and energy industry, where he has managed numerous large-multi state projects across the US. At his previous employer, he led a team of over 90 land professionals and coordinated activities toward results-focused completion of projects. His areas of expertise include interfacing with project management staff and land professionals to ensure overall project quality, designing and implementing organization processes that enable leadership to make objective decisions, and developing and maintaining industry relationships.

Pollack earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in Architectural and Engineering Design at Intellitec College in Colorado, has a Senior Right of Way Professional (SR/WA) Designation, and is a licensed land surveyor. He has been an active contributor to IRWA since 2013 and has been recognized by ENR as one of the top 20 under 40.

“Tony’s background in land and survey services, coupled with his leadership and management experience, add yet another important element to our continued growth in the power and energy market. His customer-centric approach aligns well with our values at Atwell. Tony brings deep relationships in the industry and a proven track record of leading teams, generating business, and successful project execution, and is a great addition to our team,” says Atwell vice president Debriah Wilson.

Atwell, LLC is a national consulting, engineering, and construction services firm with technical professionals located across the country. Creating innovative solutions for clients in industries such as real estate and land development, power and energy, and oil and gas, Atwell provides comprehensive turnkey services including land and right-of-way support, planning, landscape architecture, engineering, land surveying, environmental compliance and permitting, and project and program management.


© Business Wire 2020
