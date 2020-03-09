Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Toorak Capital Partners : Completes $400M Residential Bridge Loan Securitization

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 06:02am EDT

Transaction Was Heavily Oversubscribed Despite Volatile Market Conditions

Toorak Capital Partners (“Toorak”), a leading correspondent real estate loan investment platform, today announced the successful pricing of a $400 million securitization of residential bridge loans, the largest ever issuance in the asset class.

Toorak’s securitization, Toorak Mortgage Trust 2020-1, is the fourth residential bridge loan securitization issued by the company. The transaction brings Toorak’s cumulative securitization volume to $1.25 billion. Each of Toorak’s securitizations represented the largest transaction size for the asset class at the time of issuance.

Toorak’s securitization drew investor orders significantly in excess of the quantity of notes offered, and the offering was upsized by 33 percent during the marketing period.

“Our success in this market is a direct result of our commitment to maintaining the highest credit standards. We appreciate the support of our investors which enabled us to upsize the offering, especially during a period of high volatility in the financial markets,” said John Beacham, Chief Executive Officer of Toorak.

The transaction features a two-year revolving period, during which time loan payoffs can be reinvested in new loans.

Toorak is the largest capital provider to the residential bridge loan industry and has completed over $3.0 billion of investments across more than 10,000 loans in 47 states and the United Kingdom. The company has received more than $550 million in capital commitments from entities managed by the global investment firm KKR. In addition to residential bridge loans, Toorak’s lending platform also facilitates financing options for small balance multifamily bridge and long-term single-family rental loans.

About Toorak Capital Partners

Toorak Capital Partners is an integrated correspondent lending platform that funds small balance business purpose residential, multifamily and mixed-use loans throughout the U.S. and the United Kingdom. Headquartered in Summit, N.J., Toorak Capital Partners acquires loans directly from private lenders that originate high credit quality loans. Toorak Capital Partners’ principals have a deep understanding of mortgage credit in the residential and commercial space with backgrounds in real estate lending, capital markets, securitization, asset-liability management, asset management and credit. Toorak Capital Partners-funded projects have renovated or stabilized housing for more than 9,000 families to date – an average of more than 500 families every month. Further information is available at www.toorakcapital.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:28aORANGE BELGIUM LAUNCHES NEW MOBILE PORTFOLIO : GO, introducing the first mobile family offer in Belgium
PU
06:28aFENG TAY ENTERPRISES : Group Footwear Production and Sales Quantities of February 2020
PU
06:28aELASTIC N : 10-q
PU
06:28aMAN SANG INTERNATIONAL : (1) completion of acquisition of 100% equity interest in the target company and (2) continuing connected transactions
PU
06:28aHYPOPORT : forecasts revenue of over 400 million for 2020
PU
06:28aJKX OIL & GAS : Disposal of non-core assets
PU
06:28aDUKE ENERGY : Piedmont Natural Gas offers assistance to Nashville residents and customers impacted by destructive tornado
AQ
06:25aBusiness picks up pace in China, but global virus spread may slow recovery
RE
06:24aGlobal Markets Rocked as Crude Fight Sends Oil Prices Plunging -- Update
DJ
06:23aSPARKLE ROLL : Next day disclosure return - change in issued share capital
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil suffers rout after Saudi Arabia fires first shot of price war
2Coronavirus shock, oil crash sinks world stocks
3Coronavirus shock, oil crash sinks world stocks
4DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures sink by 5% down limit after crude rout
5Coronavirus shock, oil crash sinks world stocks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group