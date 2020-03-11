Top 10 Mobile Esports Athletes of the Decade Won $33 Million

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skillz , the leading mobile games platform that connects players around the world in fair, fun, and meaningful competition, today announced the top mobile esports athletes of the decade, who earned a total of $33 million in prizes. Seven of the top winners are women, including the #1-ranked HestiaX, who ranks sixth on the list of the world's top-earning esports players across the entire industry. The top champions are:

Top Mobile Esports Athletes of the Decade

Rankings Username State Prizes Won 1 HestiaX NJ $5,331,921 2 Kmamba1090 CA $4,955,505 3 ShawnG23 ON $4,302,487 4 Goinhiking NC $2,973,930 5 LegalEnormousPhds NY $2,891,833 6 SirLastBit OH $2,879,214 7 Snacksington NY $2,628,156 8 SudsyEquation46 VA $2,414,728 9 zZzSleepyzZz NY $2,384,839 10 yutourmaline NY $2,250,111

"The growth of esports prizes and prestige reflects a new digital age where billions of people are playing mobile games," said Andrew Paradise, CEO and founder of Skillz. "The top 10 mobile esports athletes of 2019 have tripled their earnings, winning $24 million compared to the $8 million of 2018's top players – a testament to the growth of Skillz and esports as a whole."

Top Mobile Esports Athletes of 2019

Rankings Username State Prizes Won 1 HestiaX NJ $3,960,129 2 ShawnG23 ON $3,953,733 3 Kmamba1090 CA $3,290,357 4 Snacksington NY $2,421,054 5 Goinhiking NC $2,297,365 6 zZzSleepyzZz NY $1,730,421 7 PolkaFaucetSr CA $1,673,189 8 SudsyEquation46 VA $1,651,531 9 LegalEnormousPhds WC $1,613,610 10 Anastasia27Rose TX $1,592,825

"I never imagined that I'd become one of the top mobile gamers in the world," says Jennifer 'HestiaX' Tu, a Harvard University senior. "Skillz lets me flex my video game talent and take it to the highest level, competing against millions worldwide."

Esports prizes have also increased across the board, increasing by 32 percent from 2018-2019. Esports athletes such as Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf, the 2019 "Fortnite" World Cup champion, earned $3 million this year in a single tournament – winning more prize money than Tiger Woods did at the 2019 Masters.

The top Skillz competitors are ranked based on total tournament prizes won by each player, excluding any entry fees paid to enter those tournaments. For more information on Skillz-enabled games and implementing mobile esports competitions, visit www.skillz.com or email launch@skillz.com .

About Skillz

Skillz is the leading mobile games platform that connects players around the world in fair, fun and meaningful competition. The Skillz marketplace helps developers build multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual esports tournaments for 30 million mobile players worldwide and distributes over $60 million in prizes each month. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading venture capitalists, media companies, and professional sports leagues and franchises. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, CNBC's Disruptor 50, Forbes' Next Billion-Dollar Startups, and the #1 fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000.

SOURCE Skillz