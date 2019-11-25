Log in
Top 2019 Black Friday TV Deals: 4K TV, Smart TV & Samsung TV Sales Rounded Up by The Consumer Post

11/25/2019 | 03:11am EST

Sales experts review the top Black Friday TV deals from Amazon, Walmart and more in 2019

Here’s our expert pick of the best 55 inch, 65 inch and 70 inch TV Black Friday deals, reviewed and published by the Black Friday sales team at The Consumer Post.

Best TV deals:

Save up to $600 on highly rated Smart TV models at Amazon - check live prices on 55 inch, 65 inch & 70 inch smart TVs from LG, Sony, Toshiba, TCL & other top brands

Save on select LED & OLED smart TVs at Walmart.com

Save up to $1304 on a wide range of 55”, 65” & 70” 4K TVs at Amazon - save on bestselling flat and curved screen LED TVs with Ultra HD and HDR video quality and smart TV features

Save up to 53% on Samsung TVs at Amazon.com - check live prices on top-rated Samsung QLED 8K and 4K TVs, Premium UHD models & The Frame TV

Save up to $200 on Roku TVs at Amazon - Roku offers access to 500,000+ movies and TV shows

Save up to $902 on a wide range of top rated LG TV models at Amazon - check live prices on 55 inch, 65 inch & 70 inch LED & OLED TVs with up to 4K Ultra HD & HDR resolution

Black Friday sales are time limited. Check out Amazon’s Black Friday sale page and Walmart’s Black Friday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

TV sets have evolved over the years. The introduction of the smart TV was met with excitement – and for good reason. The innovative technology offers better features and a huge upgrade when it comes to overall viewing experience. Samsung ‘s 4K TV has an amazing resolution display, bringing crisp and sharp images with brighter colors. Retail stores such as Walmart and Amazon have different TV sizes available – 55 inch, 65 inch, and 70 inch sets.

How do Black Friday sales work? Retailers entice shoppers with Black Friday savings typically ranging from 20% to over 50% off on a wide variety of products.

As the best Black Friday deals are typically found online, more and more shoppers choose to head online rather than in-store to avoid traffic and long lines.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
