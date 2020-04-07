Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Top 3 | Dario Zuparic with his favorite video games to dig into

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 01:18pm EDT

With the MLS and NWSL seasons both on pause due to COVID-19 precautions and directions, we've been asking Portland Timbers and Thorns FC players some of their favorite things to do at home be it movies, games or more.

Timbers defender Dario Zuparic arrived in Portland this recent offseason after playing the last three seasons in his native Croatia with HNK Rijeka helping them win 2018-19 Croatian Football Cup. Given his profession, it should come as no surprise that Zuparic's love of video games also includes a healthy inclusion of soccer-related fare:

Disclaimer

Portland Timbers published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 17:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:11pAPRANGA : Notice of the Annual General Meeting of APB “APRANGA” shareholders
AQ
02:11pPINEAPPLE EXPRESS : Updates Shareholders on Rebrand to Pineapple, Inc.
AQ
02:11pLifesprk announces $16.1 million series a preferred investment led by virgo investment group
GL
02:08pASSA ABLOY : profit falls pandemic slams Asian business
RE
02:07pExxon could delay third Guyana project as government review drags on
RE
02:07pINVESTOR FILING DEADLINES : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in Funko Inc., NMC Health PLC, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., of Filing Deadlines
GL
02:06pCEDA : Loses P200m to COVID-19
AQ
02:06pNETFLIX : 'Grace and Frankie' stars to perform live table read of Season 7 premiere
AQ
02:05pPortofino Amends Pricing of $500,000 Financing
NE
02:03pNMPF – IDFA Submit Joint Plan to USDA to Support Dairy Industry Through COVID-19
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CARNIVAL PLC : Carnival's Shares Soar on Saudi Stake -- WSJ
2WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : WIZZ AIR : As coronavirus hits tourism, Wizz Air finds new role
3WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC : Britain's supermarkets wrestle with coronavirus demand conundrum
4LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : Oil storage uneconomical despite hefty supplies as Brent futures strengthen
5PLUS500 LTD. : PLUS500 : Q1 2020 Trading Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group