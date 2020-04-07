Top 3 | Dario Zuparic with his favorite video games to dig into

With the MLS and NWSL seasons both on pause due to COVID-19 precautions and directions, we've been asking Portland Timbers and Thorns FC players some of their favorite things to do at home be it movies, games or more.

Timbers defender Dario Zuparic arrived in Portland this recent offseason after playing the last three seasons in his native Croatia with HNK Rijeka helping them win 2018-19 Croatian Football Cup. Given his profession, it should come as no surprise that Zuparic's love of video games also includes a healthy inclusion of soccer-related fare: