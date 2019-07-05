Top 5 Vendors in the Commercial Aircraft Doors Market from 2019 to 2023 | Technavio

Manufacturers in the aircraft industry are increasingly focusing on improving the load-carrying capacity and reducing the overall weight of the aircraft. This is increasing the demand for advanced materials such as lightweight composites in the manufacturing process. Thus, the use of advanced materials in aircraft construction will fuel the growth of the commercial aircraft doors market during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by type (passenger doors, cargo doors, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global commercial aircraft doors market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Aernnova Aerospace S.A., Bombardier, Elbit Systems Ltd., Latécoère, and Saab AB, competing based on product offerings, and market presence.

“Friction stir welding (FSW) is gaining immense popularity and is replacing the riveting method which is used for fitting various aircraft structures onto the fuselage. This is mainly because FSW forms a high resistant joint, and prevents damage, fatigue, and corrosion. Thus, manufacturers of commercial aircraft doors are expected to increasingly use FSW technology to join critical pressurized structures such as aircraft doors,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Aernnova Aerospace S.A.

Aernnova Aerospace S.A is one of the leading manufactures of aircraft components. The Company offers wings, rear fuselage, empennages, movable surfaces, nacelles, and other metallic components. Aernnova Aerospace manufactures passenger doors for the A350 XWB and composite landing gear doors for the A320 and A330.

Bombardier

Bombardier designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and provides aftermarket support for three class-leading families of business jets - Learjet, Challenger, and Global. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. Bombardier produces passenger doors for the Airbus commercial aircraft family, including the A220.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Elbit Systems are one of the leading developers and suppliers of a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company manufactures passenger doors and luggage doors for the B737 aircraft, wheel well doors for the B737NG aircraft, blowout doors for the B767 aircraft, and composite landing gear doors for the B787 Dreamliner.

Latécoère

Latécoère is one of the most popular companies that designs, develops, manufactures, and supports aerostructures and interconnection systems in Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Besides offering cargo doors for the A380, B777, and CRJ 700/900/1000 series commercial aircraft, the company provides passenger doors for aircraft models such as the A320, A380, and B787 Dreamliner.

Saab AB

Saab AB provides products, services, and solutions for the military, defense, and civil security markets worldwide. The company produces large and bulk cargo doors and crew escape doors for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

