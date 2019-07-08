Top 5 Vendors in the Global Airport Sleeping Pods Market 2017-2021 | Technavio

Airport sleeping pods are a boon for transit passengers who can find some rest and respite from travel fatigue while waiting for their flights. The rapid rise in passenger traffic is one of the crucial factors driving the airport sleeping pods market growth. The growing aviation industry has enabled airlines to expand connectivity between places. However, this has also lead to an increase in the volume of transit passengers. Therefore, airport authorities are investing in premium and innovative services such as sleeping pods and luxury lounges. This is expected to propel the market growth of the global airport sleeping pods market in the coming years. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by application (single occupancy and shared occupancy) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global airport sleeping pods market is highly competitive with major vendors such as GoSleep, napcabs, SnoozeCube, and Minute Suites competing based on price, quality, and product/service offerings.

“To gain higher market shares, companies as a key strategy are involved in acquisitions and partnerships along with effective product launches. Leading corporations are aggressively pursuing to enhance their capabilities to gain a competitive edge through joint ventures, MoUs, and agreements or acquisitions,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Top five airport sleeping pods market vendors

GoSleep

GoSleep is currently operational at the airports of Dubai and Abu-Dhabi in the UAE. The company has adopted a service-on-demand business model to drive economic viability. Though the basic rental plan provides a proper sleeping space with space for luggage storage, a number of other amenities are available on request with separate payments. The pod rental features include a disposable cover for the headrest; rental pillows (with disposable covers); blankets along with a kit that includes eye shades, sleeping socks, and earplugs; shower kits; and other necessary items that are available for sale. The company also provides tablet PCs on rent. GoSleep pods resemble business class flatbed seats along with an added felt like a roller blind with the provision of closing partially or fully for privacy.

napcabs

napcabs offers premium sleeping cabins for passengers in departure and transit areas. Unlike few sleeping pod vendors who offer only capsules that are just sufficient for the consumers and their luggage beneath the cushions, napcabs has gone a step ahead and offers a fully equipped room. Also, while most stakeholders demand pre-booking service, napcabs has directed its efforts in making the booking, check-in, and check-out as user-friendly as possible, by swiping a credit card and completing payment through interactive touchscreens. napcabs takes an automated approach to the maintenance of the cabin soon after a consumer leaves. After each use, an alert is sent to the cleaning staff for immediate cleaning and making of the bed with fresh bed linen. From an airport perspective, these cabins require four sqm. of space, and thus, can be accommodated almost everywhere in the airports, preferably near the gates. The cabins are easy to install and can be commissioned without disrupting the functionalities of the airport.

SnoozeCube

The SnoozeCube cabins are designed and built in Hamilton, New Zealand. SnoozeCube offers premium sleeping cabins for passengers in departure and transit. SnoozeCube offers sleeping pods that are like micro-hotels for passengers. It is a self-contained unit with a wide range of value-added services such as air-conditioning, bedding, internet outlets with free Wi-Fi, an LCD monitor, and an alarm.

Minute Suites

Minute Suites offers premium sleeping cabins for passengers in departure and transit areas. Minute Suites offer comfortable room space to passengers, along with a sofa that can transform into a day bed, along with blankets and pillows. This suite provides internet access, work desk, and TV with flight tracking capabilities.

