Top 5 Vendors in the Global Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions Market 2018-2022 | Technavio

07/05/2019 | 09:31am EDT

The need to manage large-scale construction projects using efficient solutions is increasing due to the focus of organizations on cultivating resources that are necessary for efficient output. The rising need for large-scale project management is one of the major factors driving market growth. The main benefit of employing efficient solutions such as AEC solutions in large-scale project management include better process management, enhanced profitability, and automation. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market deployment model (on-premise and cloud-based), product (software and services), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190705005050/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global architectural engineering and construction solutions market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

The global architectural engineering and construction solutions market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Autodesk, BENTLEY SYSTEMS, HEXAGON, NEMETSCHEK, Trimble competing based on their product/service offerings.

“To gain higher market shares, companies as a key strategy are involved in acquisitions and partnerships along with effective product launches. Leading corporations are aggressively enhancing their capabilities to gain a competitive edge through joint ventures, MoUs, and agreements or acquisitions,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Top five architectural engineering and construction solutions market vendors

Autodesk

The company operates in four segments, AEC; Manufacturing; Platform Solutions and Emerging Business; and Media and Entertainment. Its offerings include AutoCAD, AutoCAD Civil 3D, Revit, and BIM 360.

BENTLEY SYSTEMS

The company runs its operations through two segments comprising of Products and Services. Its offerings in the architectural engineering and construction solutions market include ProjectWise Construction Management, Civil Design Software, Construction Solutions, and Architecture and Engineering Solutions.

HEXAGON

HEXAGON runs its operations through two segments, Geospatial enterprise solutions, and Industrial enterprise solutions. The company’s offerings include 3D Design and Visualization and Engineering and Schematic.

NEMETSCHEK

The company runs its operations through four segments, which are Design, Build, Manage, and Media and Entertainment. Its offerings include Building Services and Construction Management and Architecture and Structural Engineering.

Trimble

The company runs its operations through four segments consisting of Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. Its key offering includes AllTrak Cloud, Construction Management Software (Viewpoint), Construction Program Management Software (e-Builder), and Spectrum (Viewpoint).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

