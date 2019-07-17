Top 5 Vendors in the Global Captive Power Generation Market 2019-2023 | Technavio

The growing demand for cogeneration plants is one of the key trends that will gain traction in the global captive power generation market. Cogeneration plants produce both heat and power energy from a single source of fuel and offer benefits such as reduced OPEX and improved overall plant efficiency. The rising need for a reliable power supply coupled with energy-efficient technologies will increase the adoption of cogeneration plants. This will subsequently drive the growth of the captive power generation market. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by end-users (metals & minerals, petrochemical, cement, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190717005258/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global captive power generation market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

The global captive power generation market is highly competitive with major vendors such as ArcelorMittal, Doosan Corporation, LafargeHolcim, Siemens, and Wärtsilä. competing on the basis of price, quality, and product/service offerings.

“APAC accounted for the largest captive power generation market share in 2018 because of the rising number of energy-intensive industries in the region. APAC’s contribution to the growth of the captive power generation market size will increase, and it will account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Top five captive power generation market vendors

ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal operates in five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company is one of the leading steel manufacturers globally and operates several captive power plants across its facilities.

Doosan Corporation

Doosan Corporation runs its operations through nine segments: Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Doosan Infracore, Doosan Engineering & Construction, Doosan Engine, Electro-Materials BG, Mottrol BG, Industrial Vehicle BG, Information and Communication BU, and others. The company’s key offerings include: Power Plant EPC and Power Plant Equipment.

LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim runs its operations through four segments: cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and solutions & products. The company is one of the leading producers of cement and building construction materials globally. It operates several captive power plants across its facilities.

Siemens

Siemens runs its operations through nine segments: power and gas, energy management, building technologies, mobility, digital factory, process industries and drives, siemens healthineers, siemens gamesa renewable energy, and financial services. The company’s key offerings include: gas turbine steam turbine, generator, gas engine, power plant solutions.

Wärtsilä

Wärtsilä runs its operations through three segments: services, energy solutions, and marine solutions. The company offers EPC services to industrial end-users. The company's offerings include flexible internal combustion engine-based power plants, hybrid solar power plants, energy storage and integration solutions, as well as gas to power systems. The power plants can be used for both baseload and peak power requirements of the end-users.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Coal-fired Power Generation Market 2019-2023 - The market research study identifies China Huadian, CHINA SHENHUA, NTPC, Southern Company, and Uniper, as the leading players in the global coal-fired power generation market.

Global Power Rental Accessories Market 2018-2022 - The market research study identifies Aggreko, Atlas Copco, Caterpillar, HIMOINSA, Northbridge Industrial Services, and PT Sumberdaya Sewatama, as the leading players in the global power rental accessories market.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190717005258/en/