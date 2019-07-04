Top 5 Vendors in the Global Cordless Garden Equipment Market 2019-2023 | Technavio

With the increasing penetration of automation in lawn care, the demand for autonomous garden equipment is also increasing. By providing extended battery life, advanced maneuverability, and smartphone control options through applications, these autonomous equipment enable efficient cutting and time-saving. This will encourage vendors in the marketplace to offer advanced cordless garden equipment with increased speeds and efficiency. The adoption of automation in lawn care will be one of the critical trends that will have a positive impact on the growth of the cordless garden equipment market. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by product (lawn mower, trimmer and edger, brush cutter, chainsaw, leaf blower, and other products), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global cordless garden equipment is highly competitive with major vendors such as Deere & Co., Hitachi Ltd., Husqvarna AB, Robert Bosch GmbH, and The Toro Co. competing on the basis of price, quality, product/service offering, and market presence.

“To gain higher market shares, companies as a key strategy are involved in acquisitions and partnerships along with effective product launches. Leading corporations are aggressively pursuing to enhance their capabilities to gain a competitive edge through joint ventures, MoUs, and agreements or acquisitions,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Top five cordless garden equipment market vendors

Deere & Co.

The company runs its operations through three segments, agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. Under the lawn and garden sub-segment, the company offers a wide range of cordless gardening equipment under this category.

Hitachi Ltd.

The company runs its operations through information & telecommunication systems, social infrastructure & industrial systems, electronic systems & equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials & components, automotive systems, smart life & eco-friendly systems, and others.

The company offers its products through the sub-segment Hitachi garden tools and machinery. Under this category of products, the company offers Hitachi Chain Saws, Hitachi Petrol Blower Vacs, Hitachi Hedge Trimmers, Hitachi Cordless Grass Trimmers, and Hitachi Strimmers & Brush cutters.

Husqvarna AB

The company operates through four segments, Husqvarna, Gardena, consumer brands, and construction. The company’s product offerings include battery chainsaws, battery leaf blowers, battery pole saws, robotic lawn mowers, and battery trimmers and hedge trimmers.

Robert Bosch GmbH

The company operates through four segments, mobility solutions, industrial technology, consumer goods, and energy and building technology. Under the cordless garden tools category, the company offers cordless lawn mowers, cordless grass trimmers, cordless grass shears, cordless shrub shears, cordless garden saws/secateurs, cordless hedge cutters, cordless chainsaws, and cordless leaf blowers.

The Toro Co.

The company runs its operations through three segments, professional, residential, and others. Under the garden tools category, the company offers Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers (e-cycler cordless electric mower) and yard tools (string trimmer/edger, brushless string trimmer, brushless blower, and chainsaw).

