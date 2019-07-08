Top 5 Vendors in the Global Digital Packaging and Labeling Market 2019-2023 | Technavio

The growing consumption of packaged beverages around the world and the deployment of modern packaging solutions will drive the market's growth in the coming years. With increasing health awareness among consumers from both advanced and emerging economies, there is an increase in demand for packaged water and packaged carbonated soft drinks. Additionally, there is also a growing demand for packaged milk and dairy beverages across the world. This rising consumption of packed beverages will boost the demand for digital packaging and labeling over the next few years as they aid in effective communication of product details to customers. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by printing technology (electrophotography and inkjet) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global digital packaging and labeling market is highly competitive with major vendors such as A B Graphic International Ltd, BALL CORPORATION, Reel Appeal, Xeikon, and Xerox Corporation competing based on price, quality, and product/service offerings.

“There is a rise in innovations in digital packaging and labelings like analog printing to enable high-resolution and high-volume printing. Leading vendors are developing high-speed digital packaging and labeling equipment and are using advanced digital technologies for accurate color-matching. Companies are also using advanced digital label press and devices that can print much faster when compared to analog printing devices,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Top five digital packaging and labeling market vendors

A B Graphic International Ltd

A B Graphic International Ltd operates in six segments - digital finishing, turret rewinders, inspection slitter rewinders, conventional converting, camera inspection, and specialist equipment. Its key offerings include inkjet printing.

BALL CORPORATION

BALL CORPORATION runs its operations through four segments which include - Beverage packaging, North and Central America; Beverage packaging, South America; Beverage packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. Its key offerings include digital printing for metal packaging.

Reel Appeal

Reel Appeal runs its operations through three segments - leaflet and booklet labels, labels, and digital labels. The company’s key offerings include inkjet printing solutions for labels.

Xeikon

Xeikon runs its operations through three segments - label printing presses, carton printing presses, and commercial presses. The company’s key offerings include digital label printing.

Xerox Corporation

Xerox Corporation runs its operations through three segments US, Europe, and other areas. The company’s key offerings in digital packaging and labeling is inkjet printing.

