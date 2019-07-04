Top 5 Vendors in the Global Forestry Software Market 2019-2023 | Technavio

The adoption of automated forestry management is one of the key factors that will drive forestry software market growth in the coming years. It also aids in simplifying the forestry management process while reducing manual paperwork and providing an integrated approach for managing all tasks. Additionally, automated forestry management also offers several benefits including asset tracking, automated weighing, compliance with regulations, and real-time overview of financial positions. As a result, several forestry companies are increasingly shifting their focus towards automating their operations, in turn, boosting forestry software market growth. This industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by type (on-premise forestry software and cloud-based forestry software) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global forestry software market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Mason, Bruce & Girard Inc., Remsoft, Silvacom Ltd., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., and Trimble Inc. competing on the basis of price, quality, product/service offering, and market presence.

“To gain higher market shares, companies, as a key strategy, are involved in acquisitions and partnerships along with effective product launches. Leading corporations are aggressively pursuing to enhance their capabilities to gain a competitive edge through joint ventures, MoUs, and agreements or acquisitions,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Top five forestry software market vendors

Mason, Bruce & Girard Inc.

The company offerings are integrated forest management software, which provides the development of mid- and long-term forest management plans with the clients’ objectives.

Remsoft

The company’s land management comprises budget and risk planning, capital planning, ecosystem management, carbon sequestration, land valuation and appraisal, timberland investment, and harvest scheduling.

Silvacom Ltd.

Silvacom's Forest Management System is used for harvest planning, silviculture planning, spatial view, harvest tracking, SHS managing, maps, file exchange, and spatial data exchange.

Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.

Topcon offers from site mapping, asset inspection, tree tracking, and smart forestry solutions for efficient and improved managing of trees, data, machines, and crew.

Trimble Inc.

The company’s Trimble's CONNECTED FOREST provides tools to manage the raw materials cycle, including planning, planting, growing, harvesting, transportation, and processing.

