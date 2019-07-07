Top 5 Vendors in the US Casino Gaming Market from 2017 to 2021 | Technavio

Gambling is one of the significant sources of revenue in the US because due to the high taxes attached to it in the country. This revenue is invested in public as well as private sectors that help in creating employment opportunities in the region. This is encouraging the government to legalize various forms of gambling that includes casino gaming. Thus, the easing of government regulations is expected to stimulate growth in the US casino gaming market during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by platform (online and traditional), by type (commercial, tribal, limited stakes, and iGaming), and by game type (poker, blackjack, slot machines, roulette, and others).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190707005019/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the casino gaming market from 2017-2021 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

The casino gaming market in the US is highly competitive with major vendors such as Boyd Gaming, Caesars Entertainment, INTRALOT, Las Vegas Sands, MGM Resorts, Penn National Gaming, and Wynn Resorts competing based on price, quality, and market presence.

“The reconfigurable electronic gaming machines are gaining immense popularity owing to their benefits, such as easy to update, upgrade, and user-friendly. Unlike the conventional type of machines, electronic gaming machines can be reused, which reduces the inventory cost for vendors. Thus, the increasing popularity of reconfigurable electronic gaming machines will fuel the market growth during the next five years,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Top five US casino gaming market vendors

Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming has operations in about 25 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada and several other US states. Besides Nevada, the company has casinos in Illinois, Kansas, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, and Louisiana, among others. Boyd Gaming operates three main segments Midwest and South, Downtown Las Vegas, and Las Vegas Locals.

Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment owns and operates almost 50 casinos, majorly in the US under brand names that include Caesars, Harrah's, and Horseshoe. Its major properties include Horseshoe, Harrah's, Rio casinos, Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood on the Vegas Strip, and Paris Las Vegas. The company’s operations comprise hotels, riverboat casinos, and gaming establishments.

INTRALOT

INTRALOT is an entertainment corporation that owns and operates gambling, lottery, and betting businesses. INTRALOT is a supplier of innovative game content, integrated gaming, interactive gaming services, racing management, sports betting, and transaction processing systems. It offers 400 types of games and has a presence in 57 jurisdictions in all five continents.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands owns and operates integrated resorts that feature celebrity chef restaurants, convention, and exhibition facilities, entertainment and retail centers, premium accommodation, gaming facilities, and other amenities. It generates revenue from gaming facilities, food and beverage services, and retail.

MGM Resorts

MGM Resorts International owns and operates integrated hotels, casinos and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: MGM China, Las Vegas Strip Resorts, and Regional Operations. Its casino resorts offer convention, hotel, gaming, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. The company’s casino operations include table games and race, slots and sports book wagering.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Casino Gaming Equipment Market 2017-2021 - The market research study identifies, Aristocrat Leisure, Novomatic, Galaxy Entertainment, GTECH, and Scientific Games as the leading players in the global casino gaming equipment market.

Global Casino Gaming Market 2017-2021 - The market research study identifies Caesars Entertainment, Galaxy Entertainment, Las Vegas Sands, MGM Resorts, and SJM Holdings as the leading players in the global casino gaming market.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190707005019/en/