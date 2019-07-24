Top 5 Vendors in the Urethral Dilator Market from 2019 to 2023 | Technavio

The incidence of urethral stricture disease, in which the urethral opening becomes narrow due to genetic disorders, scars, or infections such as STD, is increasing significantly. This is increasing the demand for urethral dilators that allow easy insertion and removal of stents and catheters, without major surgeries. Thus, the rising incidence of urethral stricture disease is expected to fuel the growth of the urethral dilator market during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by product (hydraulic urethral dilators and others), end-users (hospitals, ASCs, and others) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global urethral dilator market is highly competitive with major vendors such as BD, Cook, Medline Industries Inc., MEDpro Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, and UROMED Kurt Drews KG, competing on the basis of price, quality, and market presence.

“The popularity of minimally invasive procedures for urological conditions and diseases is increasing rapidly. These procedures are highly preferred over urethroplasty and blind dilation techniques to avoid the associated risks. Thus, with the growing popularity of MI surgeries, the need for urethral dilators will increase significantly in the coming years,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Top five urethral dilator market vendors

BD

BD produces a wide range of medical technologies and devices, which are used to help in improving healthcare delivery in a broad range of settings. The company also offers vascular, oncology, urology, and surgical specialty products. Under its urethral dilator product line, the company offers various products including heyman follower, woven filiform, woven phillips follower, heyman filiform catheter, metal sounds, and walther dilator.

Cook

Cook is one of the leading companies in the urethral dilator market with product offerings that include aq long taper urethral dilator, integral filiform urethral dilator, malleable tip filiform, philips follower, s~curve urethral dilator set, tunner pediatric urethral dilator set, and urethral dilation access set.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health care supplies. The company sells wound and skincare products, durable medical equipment, sterile products, incontinence products, electrosurgical products, and housekeeping supplies. The company’s key offerings in the urethral dilator market include pratt uterine dilators, double-ended hank uterine dilators, and urethral sounds.

MEDpro Medical

MEDpro Medical is one of the world-leading suppliers of healthcare solutions. Under its urethral dilator category, the company offers urethral dilator, urethral filliform dilator, and urethral dilator set. The company’s Urethral Filliform Dilator helps in negotiating the actual path of the urethral lumen to access the bladder. It is blue in color and is made of PeBax material.

Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex Incorporated has business operations under various segments including vascular, anesthesia, surgical, interventional, and other segments. The company offers urethral and ureteral dilation, which are 2-way hydraulic dilators used for routine dilation of either the urethra or the ureter. They are used to treat strictures and are available in different sizes, balloon lengths, and capacities to match the patient’s anatomy and situation.

