Top 7 Reasons to Hire a Wounded Warrior

07/24/2019 | 11:16pm EDT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thursday, July 25, 2019 is National Hire a Veteran Day. To mark the occasion, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) is counting down the top seven reasons to hire a wounded warrior.

Veterans attend a Wounded Warrior Project career counseling event in Jacksonville.

From determination and strong work ethic to the ability to adapt and overcome, there are no greater employees on the planet than the ones who have unselfishly served our nation. See the full list of seven reasons to hire a wounded warrior on WWP's newsroom.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the unemployment rate for veterans in June 2019 was 3.2%. The overall population experienced higher rates of unemployment at 3.7%. Many employers know the true value of hiring veterans and have even pledged to increase their veteran employee populations. Author of From We Will to At Will Justin Constantine says that's a smart tactic.

"Veterans are key additions in the civilian workplace," said Constantine, a Marine veteran who is registered with WWP and also serves on the veterans' charity's board of directors. "Because of the strong business case for hiring us, employers should be taking every step to find men and women who served their nation in the military, who now want to serve alongside teammates in the civilian world." 

WWP takes veteran employment seriously and has a team dedicated to getting warriors back to work through its Warriors to Work program. It helps warriors:

  • Translate military experience into a new career path.
  • Prepare and refine civilian resumes.
  • Engage in networking opportunities and interview coaching.

Additionally, WWP goes a step further and helps employers:

  • See where warriors can fit within their companies.
  • Understand why veterans are unique assets to organizations.

Loyalty, leadership, determination: all traits employers look for, and all traits they will find in veterans. There is no day like today to hire a veteran! Learn more about how to support veterans as they achieve their highest ambitions.

About Wounded Warrior Project
Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

Wounded Warrior Project(R)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-7-reasons-to-hire-a-wounded-warrior-300890647.html

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project


© PRNewswire 2019
