Top ASUS Laptop & Tablet Black Friday Deals for 2019: List of ASUS Chromebook Flip, ZenBook S & ZenPad 3S Sales Rounded Up by The Consumer Post

11/26/2019 | 05:21am EST

Save on ASUS laptop & tablet deals during Black Friday 2019 with our up-to-date guide to the best ASUS ZenPad 3S, Chromebook Flip c302 & ZenBook S deals

All the top ASUS Black Friday deals for 2019 are being listed below. Online deals specialists at The Consumer Post round-up ASUS Chromebook Flip C302, ZenBook S and ZenPad 3S laptop and tablet deals over Black Friday and are sharing the best live deals below.

Best ASUS deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday page and Walmart’s Black Friday home page for their latest deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

ASUS provides a wide range of computers across different categories, from an affordable Chromebook to a high-end gaming laptop. The ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 houses 64GB of storage and an Intel M3 chip in a convertible body. The ASUS ZenBook S appeals with its portability and premium performance. The Asus ZenPad 3S is a solid standalone tablet with Active Pen Support for design work.

What is the history behind Black Friday? The Friday after Thanksgiving Day is a shopping holiday when shoppers throng to retail stores for sales. Due to the terrible traffic conditions this would cause, traffic policemen dubbed this day ‘Black Friday.’ Today, Black Friday is known as one of the much-awaited sales events of the year where holiday shoppers can take advantage of a wide array of deals offered by thousands of retailers.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
