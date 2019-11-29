Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Top AncestryDNA & 23andMe DNA Testing Kit Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2019) Rated by Consumer Articles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 03:11am EST

We’re listing the top DNA kit Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals for 2019, featuring savings on Ancestry and 23andMe DNA testing kits and family history kits

Searching for the top DNA kit deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019? Deal reviewers at Consumer Articles have published their list of the best AncestryDNA and 23andMe DNA kit deals for 2019. Find their updated list of links to deals below.

Best DNA kit deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. We recommend checking Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

AncestryDNA and 23andMe are the pioneering providers of DNA testing kits. They provide a DNA testing service that is lauded to be an innovative way to learn one’s ancestral history and to trace one’s genealogy tree. Their DNA testing kits are able to examine a person’s autosomal DNA which then determines ethnicity and family relations up to the 7th generation. Aside from DNA testing, 23andMe also offers basic health screening as an added service.

Will Black Friday 2019 last longer than 24 hours? The much-awaited Black Friday lands on November 29 this year, with Cyber Monday following a few days later on December 2.

November marks the start of Amazon’s Black Friday sales season. Impressive deals can be found at this early stage, although the number of deals available increases significantly during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales week. Walmart’s Early Deals Drop also offers shoppers early holiday season deals. From October 25th until early December, items such as electronics, gaming, sporting goods, toys, and furniture, are available at discounted prices at Walmart.com. Walmart normally starts rolling out Black Friday deals online on November 27th, followed by in-store sales on Thanksgiving Day, November 28th.

Cyber Monday has become such a large shopping event that sales often run well past Monday into the week for many large retailers. Amazon in particular is known to offer an extension on deals for up to a week after Cyber Monday ends.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:38aPIPELINE ENGINEERING : Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 september 2019
PU
03:38aBANK OF JAPAN : Timetable and Schedule of U.S. Dollar Funds-Supplying Operations 
PU
03:38aBANK OF JAPAN : Outline of Outright Purchases of Japanese Government Securities 
PU
03:38aPIPELINE ENGINEERING : Upcoming report on EU instruments to stabilise farmers' income
PU
03:38aMAJOR TRANSACTION AND CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION : Finance leasing framework agreement
PU
03:38aRED PINE EXPLORATION : Appoints New CFO
PU
03:38aPRESS RELEASE : Profit of euro127.5mn in 9M 2019 and new investments
PU
03:38aMODERN DENTAL : Voluntary disclosure third quarter key operational data
PU
03:38aBANK OF JAPAN : Schedules of Outright Purchases of CP and Corporate Bonds 
PU
03:38aG VISION INTERNATIONAL : Poll results of the special general meeting held on 29 november 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
2E.ON SE : E.ON SE: E.ON moves forward successfully with innogy integration; operating business solid
3CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY : France's PSA to sell stake in smaller Chinese tie-up as sales slide
4China Protests U.S. Law Supporting Hong Kong but Signals Hope for Trade Deal -- 2nd update
5KINNEVIK AB : Temporary increased number of shares and votes in Kinnevik

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group