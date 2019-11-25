Log in
Top Apple MacBook Black Friday 2019 Deals: MacBook Pro 13-inch, 15-inch, 16-inch & MacBook Air Savings Identified by Consumer Walk

11/25/2019

Experts at Consumer Walk list the top Apple MacBook Pro & Air Black Friday 2019 deals, featuring instant savings on the 13-inch & 15-inch MacBook Pro 2019

Find the best Apple MacBook Air & MacBook Pro laptops Black Friday deals listed below, including instant savings on the latest MacBook 2019 in 13-inch, 15-inch and the brand new 16-inch model.

Best Apple MacBook deals:

Black Friday deals are time-sensitive. Check out Amazon’s Black Friday sale page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The MacBook lineup from Apple gets updated every year with sleeker designs and more powerful processing. Both 13-inch and 15-inch models of the Apple MacBook Pro 2019, in particular, received new chipsets. Exclusive 9th generation hexa-core Intel i7 to i9 processors come in the 15-inch versions making the MacBook Pro 2019 the most powerful addition to the MacBook family so far.

What day is Black Friday 2019? In 2019, Black Friday and Cyber Monday take place on November 29th and December 2nd, respectively.

Amazon usually starts rolling out deals from November 1 as part of its ‘Countdown to Black Friday’ event. As Black Friday week begins, deals are normally announced on an hourly basis. Walmart is also kicking off the holiday shopping fever early this year. The retailer’s Early Deals Drop, an online promotion that started on October 25, offers savings on select items under several categories such as electronics, apparel, home essentials and more. The Black Friday sale at Walmart officially starts on Thanksgiving night (November 28), though online deals are typically made available on their website the previous evening.

Deals continue through Cyber Monday at all the big online retailers, with Amazon often extending Cyber Monday to last an entire week as part of their Cyber Monday Deals Week.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
